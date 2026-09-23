Govinda visits Lalbaugcha Raja with co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar amid ongoing marriage controversy with Sunita Ahujha – Watch

Govinda visited Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. The actor’s appearance comes amid ongoing public discussion surrounding his marriage to Sunita Ahuja.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/govinda-visits-lalbaugcha-raja-with-komal-rani-swarnkar-amid-ongoing-marriage-controversy-with-sunita-ahujha-watch-video-8529076/ Copy

Govinda visits Lalbaugcha Raja with co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar (PC: Instagram)

Govinda’s latest public appearance has once again caught attention, but this time the occasion was a religious one. The veteran Bollywood actor visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to seek Bappa’s blessings and offer prayers. What made the visit the talk of the town was the person accompanying him. Govinda arrived with his co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar from his upcoming film Roopa, whom some reports have described as his rumoured girlfriend, adding another layer of interest to an already much-discussed controversies of his personal life. The actor was seen in a traditional white outfit as he made his way into the pandal. Rani accompanied him during the visit, and the two were seen greeting people and photographers after offering prayers.

Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar seek Lalbaugcha Raja blessings

Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar were seen together offering prayers at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja. The actor also performed the final aarti before making his way out of the venue amid tight security.

Govinda had introduced Komal Rani Swarnkar to the media in July as his co-star in the upcoming film Roopa. Their frequent public appearances have since attracted attention, particularly because of the reports surrounding Govinda’s marriage to Sunita Ahuja. Videos from the pandal showed the actor greeting devotees and fans before leaving the venue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja made a solo visit to the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Tuesday afternoon, while Govinda visited the pandal later that same day in the evening/ night with his co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar.

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja marriage controversy

Govinda’s appearance with Komal Rani Swarnkar comes amid an ongoing public controversy involving his wife Sunita Ahuja. Rumours surrounding Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage intensified over the years. Sunita Ahuja officially filed a divorce petition against actor Govinda in December 2024, at Mumbai’s Bandra Family Court. She cited grounds of adultery, cruelty, and desertion under the Hindu Marriage Act after months of marital conflict. She officially withdrew the divorce petition nearly two years later in August 2026.

Sunita has made allegations concerning Govinda’s equation with Rani, while reports have also surfaced about difficulties in the couple’s marriage with Govinda having alleged affairs. Sunita had earlier reacted after Govinda was spotted with Rani at the airport and publicly addressed the situation. Govinda, meanwhile, has made comments about the controversy, including a cryptic remark in September about things being written “in the air”.

The couple, who married in 1987 and have two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja, have remained in the spotlight amid the reports. For now, Govinda’s Lalbaugcha Raja visit has brought new attention to the ongoing controversy. The actor, however, was at the pandal primarily to seek blessings and take part in the Ganpati celebrations with his Roopa co-star.