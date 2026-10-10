Grammys 2027: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge eyes Grammy recognition with 9 category submissions – Check songs

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is taking its music beyond Indian cinema, with composer Shashwat Sachdev's soundtrack submitted for Grammy consideration across nine categories. From Aari Aari to Phir Se, here is the complete list of songs and categories.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/grammys-2027-ranveer-singh-dhurandhar-the-revenge-eyes-grammy-recognition-with-9-category-submissions-aari-aari-phir-se-jaiye-sajana-check-songs-8534610/ Copy

Dhurandhar 2 soundtrack submitted for Grammys across 9 categories (PC: Instagram)

A film’s music can sometimes travel far beyond the story told on screen, finding listeners across countries and languages. That is now the focus for Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, whose soundtrack has caught attention beyond the Indian film industry. After making a mark with its music, the film is now part of a major international awards-season conversation. The latest update has put composer Shashwat Sachdev and several songs from the film in the spotlight, with the makers seeking recognition from the Recording Academy. But which tracks have been submitted, and what does this mean for the film’s Grammy hopes? Here is everything to know about the latest update.

Grammys 2027: Dhurandhar The Revenge soundtrack submitted in 9 categories

The soundtrack of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been submitted for consideration at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards, scheduled to take place on February 7, 2027. The campaign is being backed by T-Series and B62 Studios, which announced the update on social media.

Sharing this news on social media B62 Studios (Aditya Dhar’s production company) wrote, “DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE for your GRAMMY®️ consideration. Thank you for all the love.

– https://dhurandhartherevenge.in

#ForYourConsideration #Grammys #RecordingAcademy #FYC”

DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE for your GRAMMY®️ consideration. Thank you for all the love.

– https://t.co/huzbJe8xwS #ForYourConsideration #Grammys #RecordingAcademy #FYC @RanveerOfficial @rampalarjun @duttsanjay @ActorMadhavan #AkshayeKhanna #SaraArjun @bolbedibol @AdityaDharFilms #JyotiDeshpande @LokeshDharB62 @jiostudios #B62Studios @TSeries @JioHotstar @StarGoldIndia — B62 Studios (@B62Studios) October 9, 2026

The music, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, has been submitted across nine categories covering different styles and aspects of music. These include pop, rap, electronic music, global music and music written for visual media.

B62 Studios shared a message inviting Grammy consideration for the film, thanking audiences for their support. The announcement has brought renewed attention to the soundtrack and its individual tracks.

It is important to note that submission for Grammy consideration does not mean the soundtrack has received a nomination. The entries must go through the Recording Academy’s eligibility checks and voting process before the final nominations are decided.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Grammy 2027 submissions

Here are the nine category submissions by Dhurandhar: The Revenge for Grammy Awards 2027.

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: The complete Dhurandhar: The Revenge soundtrack, with Shashwat Sachdev credited in the campaign.

Best Song Written for Visual Media: Phir Se.

Best Asian Pop Music Performance: Aari Aari.

Best Global Music Performance: Jaan Se Guzarte Hai.

Best Global Music Performance: Kanhaiyya.

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Jaiye Sajana.

Best Rap Performance: Destiny – Mann Atkeya.

Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Vaari Jaavan.

Best Remixed Recording: Hum Pyaar Karne Wale.

The submissions cover both the film’s overall soundtrack and individual songs, giving the music campaign a presence across several Grammy 2027 categories.

One of the major entries is Aari Aari in the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category, which is new for the Grammy Awards 2027. The Recording Academy introduced this category as part of changes intended to recognise a wider range of music from Asian markets.

The Grammy campaign also puts Shashwat Sachdev’s work in the international awards scene, but the next important stage is the Academy’s selection process which will decide if the songs are nominated or not.