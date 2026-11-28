Gunmaaster G9 box office collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D’Souza’s action thriller gets slow start, earns Rs 3.65 crore

Emraan Hashmi and Genelia D'Souza's Gunmaaster G9 opened in theatres on November 27, 2026. The action thriller recorded a modest opening, and its weekend performance will now be crucial.

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Gunmaaster G9 box office collection Day 1 (PC: Twitter)

Emraan Hashmi is back on the big screen with another action-packed entertainer, but his latest theatrical release has not managed to create the expected buzz at the box office on its opening day. Gunmaaster G9 released in cinemas on November 27, 2026, with Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya. While the film brings together an interesting cast and plenty of action, its first-day numbers suggest that getting audiences into theatres may not be as easy as expected. The film’s opening weekend will now be important, especially as it tries to attract moviegoers looking for an action thriller. Check how much Gunmaaster G9 collected on Day 1 at the box office.

Gunmaaster G9 box office collection Day 1

Emraan Hashmi’s Gunmaaster G9 collected Rs 3.65 crore net in India on Day 1, across 7,740 shows with an occupancy of 12.85%, according to Sacnilk. The film released on November 27, 2026, but its opening-day performance remained below the expectations surrounding its theatrical release.

The action thriller was reportedly expected to earn around Rs 6 crore to Rs 8 crore on its first day. However, the initial response at the box office was comparatively slow. The film also faced competition from Yeh Prem Mol Liya, which released on the same day.

Why Gunmaaster G9 needs a strong weekend

Gunmaaster G9 needs a strong weekend at the box office to build momentum after its slow start on Day 1. The action genre, Emraan Hashmi’s popularity and the promotional campaign had raised expectations before its release.

However, the film’s performance will depend on how audiences respond to it over the next few days. Saturday and Sunday are likely to be important, as a jump in collections could help the film recover some of the lost momentum.

The film is also competing with other theatrical releases, making it important to maintain audience interest beyond its opening day. Positive word of mouth could help it attract more viewers over the weekend, but a drop in collections could make its box office journey more challenging.

About Gunmaaster G9

Directed by Aditya Datt, Gunmaaster G9 is an action thriller starring Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D’Souza, Avneet Kaur and Aparshakti Khurana. The story follows Eshwar, played by Emraan Hashmi, a dairy businessman whose past catches up with him when he gets caught in a dangerous situation involving a criminal network. As threats increase against his family, he is forced to confront a side of himself he thought he had left behind.

The film also features Inayat Verma and several other actors in supporting roles. The film combines action, romance, drama and music, with Himesh Reshammiya composing its soundtrack.