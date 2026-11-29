Gunmaaster G9 box office collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi-Genelia Deshmukh’s film crosses Rs 8 crore in India, eyes strong Sunday

Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9 witnessed a jump in collections on its second day. The action thriller has crossed Rs 10 crore worldwide and is looking to build momentum over the weekend.

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Gunmaaster G9 box office collection Day 2 (PC: Instagram)

Emraan Hashmi is back on the big screen with an action-packed entertainer, and his latest release is trying to find its footing at the box office. Gunmaaster G9 opened in cinemas on Friday, but its first-day performance was followed by a noticeable improvement on Saturday. With the weekend bringing more moviegoers to theatres, the film is hoping to turn this growth into a stronger box office run. Here’s how the action thriller Gunmaaster G9 performed on Day 2 and where it stands in its opening weekend so far.

Gunmaaster G9 box office collection Day 2

Gunmaaster G9 collected Rs 4.35 crore net in India on Day 2 across 7,591 shows. The film recorded growth of 19.2% compared with its opening-day collection of Rs 3.65 crore.

The Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh-starrer earned Rs 5.20 crore in India gross on Day 2. With this, the film’s total net India collection stands at Rs 8 crore net and Rs 9.50 crore gross after two days.

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The growth on Saturday is a positive sign for the film, after its relatively modest opening. However, the coming Sunday will be important in determining whether it can maintain the momentum and attract more audiences over its first weekend. The film played across 7,591 shows on Day 2, with an overall occupancy of 17.58% to 28.23% at night.

Gunmaaster G9 worldwide box office collection Day 2

Gunmaaster G9 has collected Rs 10.30 crore worldwide gross after two days in theatres. Its India gross stands at Rs 9.50 crore, while the overseas market has contributed around Rs 80 lakh by the end of Day 2.

The film’s worldwide collection has crossed the Rs 10 crore mark, but it will need a stronger theatrical run in the coming days to make an impact. The film is also competing with other theatrical releases, making audience response and word of mouth important for its performance going forward.

About Gunmaaster G9

Directed by Aditya Datt, Gunmaaster G9 is an action thriller featuring Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana, Inayat Verma and Avneet Kaur, among others. According to IMDb, the story revolves around, “A man in love takes extreme measures to be with the woman he desires, facing off against a dangerous adversary.”

The film was released in theatres on November 27, 2026. The film also marks the reunion of Emraan Hashmi, director Aditya Datt and music composer Himesh Reshammiya, who previously worked together on films such as Aashiq Banaya Aapne.