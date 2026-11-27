Gunmaaster G9 movie review: Emraan Hashmi strikes gold as a gun-toting family man; Aparshakti Khurana is a revelation, Genelia Deshmukh adds romance

Film| Gunmaaster G9 Director| Aditya Datt Lead Cast| Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Singh Additional Cast| Avneet Kaur, Inayat Verma, Snehil Dixit Mehra, Shaad Randhawa, Manish Chaudhary Producers| Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut, Sangeeta Ahir Music| Himesh Reshammiya Production House| SRE Studio LLP Presented By| Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All-India Distributor| PEN Marudhar Release Date| November 27, 2026 Release Format| Worldwide Theatrical Release Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4/5

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Gunmaaster G9 (PC: IMDb)

Emraan Hashmi Strikes Gold as a Gun-Toting Family Man; Aparshakti Khurana Is a Revelation, Genelia Deshmukh Adds Romance to This Action-Packed Drama A Mass Entertainer with a Strong Emotional Core

Not every action film needs to rely on relentless violence to hold the audience’s attention. Sometimes, a compelling protagonist, personal stakes and the right mix of romance and drama can make the experience far more engaging. Gunmaaster G9, directed by Aditya Datt, taps into this combination to deliver an entertaining commercial outing. Anchored by Emraan Hashmi’s magnetic screen presence, the film brings together the excitement of an underworld thriller and the emotional appeal of a family drama. Its engaging character dynamics, energetic action, romantic moments and Himesh Reshammiya’s music give it a distinctive mainstream appeal.

A Man Who Wants to Leave His Past Behind

At the centre of the narrative is Eshwar (Emraan Hashmi), a former gangster who has chosen to walk away from his criminal past in pursuit of a more meaningful life. His relationship with Aarti (Genelia Deshmukh) represents the fresh beginning he has been longing for. However, just when things appear to have settled down, circumstances force him into an unexpected association with the police as an informant. This assignment brings him dangerously close to the underworld once again. The resulting conflict becomes a test of his resolve, as he struggles to protect the happiness he has worked so hard to achieve.

Aditya Datt Gives the Narrative Its Commercial Drive

Aditya Datt approaches the subject with an understanding of what audiences expect from a mainstream action drama. He gives the principal characters individual motivations rather than treating them as mere pieces in a crime thriller. Eshwar’s attempt at transformation, Aarti’s undisclosed history and the growing threat posed by Desu provide the narrative with multiple points of interest. The director brings these elements together within an accessible commercial framework, allowing the emotional storyline and action-driven plot to complement each other.

Aparshakti Khurana Emerges as a Major Surprise

One of the film’s most interesting casting choices is Aparshakti Khurana as Desu. The actor takes a decisive step away from his familiar screen persona and embraces a character defined by aggression, unpredictability and ruthless ambition. His portrayal brings a different kind of energy to the narrative. Desu’s confrontational nature makes him an intriguing adversary, and Aparshakti handles the role with considerable confidence. His scenes with Emraan add an extra layer of intensity, making their rivalry one of the film’s engaging attractions.

A Storytelling Pattern That Builds Intrigue

The screenplay uses shifts between the past and present to reveal the circumstances that have shaped the characters. Instead of offering every detail upfront, the narrative allows important developments to emerge progressively. This structure helps establish the connection between Eshwar’s earlier life and the challenges confronting him now. It also gives the audience a better understanding of the motivations behind the central characters’ actions. The gradual revelations lend the story an interesting rhythm and help maintain its dramatic appeal.

Redemption and Family Loyalty Give the Story Its Soul

Beyond the criminal world and the action sequences, the film explores the importance of personal choices and family commitments. Eshwar’s journey is driven by his determination to become a different person and preserve the relationships that matter most to him. His past may define his circumstances, but it does not entirely determine the person he wants to become. This underlying theme gives the protagonist an emotional identity and makes his struggle more meaningful. The film’s emphasis on family loyalty adds a relatable dimension to its larger-than-life storytelling.

Emraan Hashmi Is in Commanding Form

Emraan Hashmi makes the most of the opportunity to headline a character that combines physical intensity with emotional vulnerability. As Eshwar, he brings an effortless confidence to the screen, making the character equally convincing in moments of tenderness and confrontation. His familiar romantic charm remains intact, but it is complemented by a more aggressive and action-oriented persona.

What makes his performance appealing is the control he exercises over the character. He doesn’t rely solely on action or swagger to establish Eshwar’s personality. His expressions and understated emotional responses communicate the conflict of a man caught between his previous identity and the future he wants to protect. The action portions give him ample room to display his screen charisma, while the personal moments bring out his softer side. It is an engaging performance that plays to his strengths while presenting him in a refreshing avatar.

Genelia Deshmukh Brings Grace to the Romantic Narrative

Genelia Deshmukh adds an appealing emotional dimension as Aarti. Her performance is marked by natural expressions and an understated approach that works well for the character. Her chemistry with Emraan is one of the film’s pleasant highlights, lending their relationship a convincing sense of companionship. Aarti also has her own story and emotional complexities, which prevent her from becoming a conventional supporting presence. Genelia brings dignity and strength to the role, making the romantic portions more meaningful.

A Bold Change of Gear for Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti’s portrayal of Desu deserves special mention because it demonstrates his willingness to explore unfamiliar territory. The actor brings a striking intensity to the antagonist, giving him a personality that stands apart from his previous screen outings. His performance has the necessary flamboyance for a larger-than-life villain, while his unpredictable behaviour adds to the dramatic tension. The contrast between his portrayal and Emraan’s controlled performance works particularly well. It is a welcome addition to Aparshakti’s range as a performer.

The Supporting Cast Completes the Dramatic Picture

The ensemble includes Abhishek Singh as Rana, Avneet Kaur, Inayat Verma as Jiya, Snehil Dixit Mehra as Sudha Bua, Shaad Randhawa as Faisal and Manish Chaudhary as Keshav Rathi. Each character contributes to the film’s broader narrative setting. Their presence helps develop the different relationships and circumstances surrounding the central conflict, adding variety to the ensemble.

Himesh Reshammiya Brings Back the Melodic Connect

The musical association between Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya has always carried a certain nostalgia, and Gunmaaster G9 brings that familiar combination back into focus. Himesh’s compositions complement the film’s romantic atmosphere and commercial sensibilities. The music provides a welcome contrast to the intense action portions and helps establish the emotional mood of the narrative. His melodic approach adds another layer to the film’s overall appeal and makes the soundtrack an important part of its entertainment package.

Action That Serves the Character, Not Just the Spectacle

The film’s action sequences are designed around Eshwar’s personality and the circumstances he faces. Emraan’s confident body language gives the confrontations an added sense of style, while the underworld backdrop creates the necessary dramatic atmosphere. What makes the action more engaging is the personal motivation behind it. Eshwar is fighting to preserve his new identity and protect his family, which gives the confrontations an emotional context. The combination of physical intensity and personal stakes works in the film’s favour.

A Reunion That Revisits an Earlier Creative Connection

The coming together of Aditya Datt, Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya nearly two decades after Aashiq Banaya Aapne adds an interesting layer of nostalgia. Their earlier association was remembered for its romantic appeal and music. This time, the creative combination explores a different genre, moving into the territory of crime, action and family drama. The change in cinematic direction makes the reunion interesting, while the familiar creative association provides an additional talking point.

FINAL VERDICT: A Stylish Emraan, a Fearless Aparshakti and an Entertaining Cinematic Package

Gunmaaster G9 brings together the familiar pleasures of commercial Hindi cinema with a story centred on personal transformation and family loyalty. Emraan Hashmi leads from the front with an engaging performance that combines romantic charisma and action-hero confidence. Genelia Deshmukh adds emotional warmth, while Aparshakti Khurana delivers a refreshing performance in a distinctly different role. Aditya Datt gives the film its commercial structure, and Himesh Reshammiya’s music adds to its overall appeal.

The film’s biggest strength lies in the combination of its lead performances and its ability to connect action with personal emotions. It offers a worthwhile proposition for audiences who enjoy their entertainers packed with romance, drama, music and larger-than-life confrontations.

Emraan Hashmi brings the attitude, Aparshakti Khurana delivers the surprise and Genelia Deshmukh provides the emotional connect. With its blend of action, romance and music, Gunmaaster G9 makes for an entertaining theatrical experience.