Gunmaaster G9 trailer: Emraan Hashmi promises bloodshed, romance, and revenge in Aditya Datt’s film

Emraan Hashmi is back in an action-packed avatar with Gunmaaster G9. The trailer of Gunmaaster G9 introduces a man caught between his peaceful present and violent past, with Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana playing key roles.

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Gunmaaster G9 trailer (PC: Instagram)

The wait is over for Emraan Hashmi’s fans as the makers of Gunmaaster G9 have finally released the film’s trailer. The upcoming action entertainer promises a mix of romance, revenge, music, and intense fight sequences. Emraan Hashmi is seen in a different mood as he steps into a character who is ready to take on anyone threatening the people he loves. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Genelia Deshmukh’s character and introduces Aparshakti Khurana as a rather dangerous antagonist. With several action-packed moments and powerful dialogues, the film has already started building curiosity among moviegoers. Here’s everything to know about Gunmaaster G9’s trailer, theatrical release, and more.

Gunmaaster G9 trailer out: Emraan Hashmi promises action and revenge

The trailer of Gunmaaster G9 was released on November 11, 2026. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film brings Emraan Hashmi back to the action and gangster drama space. The trailer opens with Emraan delivering a dialogue about love, faith, and identity. His character appears to have left behind a troubled past and is trying to lead a peaceful life. However, things take a dark turn when the people close to him are threatened.

One of the interesting moments comes when a police officer describes his character as a former goon. Emraan’s character quickly corrects him, saying that he was a master in his field. The trailer also features several intense action sequences, with Emraan taking on armed men and promising to make his enemies pay for their actions.

Aparshakti Khurana adds another layer of tension to the story. His character appears ruthless and unpredictable, making him one of the major highlights of the trailer. Genelia, meanwhile, brings an emotional angle to the film. Her scenes with Emraan offer a softer side to an otherwise action-heavy preview.

Watch Gunmaaster G9 trailer here:

About Gunmaaster G9: Cast and plot

Gunmaaster G9 is directed by Aditya Datt, who previously worked with Emraan Hashmi on Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005). The film also reunites the actor with music composer Himesh Reshammiya after nearly two decades.

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Gunmaaster G9 features Emraan Hashmi as Eshwar, a dairy farm owner who wants to leave his violent past behind and live a peaceful life. Genelia Deshmukh plays Aarti, the woman he loves. The plot of Gunmaaster G9 revolves around, “A man in love takes extreme measures to be with the woman he desires, facing off against a dangerous adversary.” Gunmaaster G9 is set to release on November 27, 2026.

The film will release in theatres on the same day as Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya, setting up a box-office clash.