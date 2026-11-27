Gunmaaster G9 Twitter review: Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh’s action thriller gets positive reactions, fans praise climax and performances

Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh's Gunmaaster G9 has released in theatres on November 27, 2026. Directed by Aditya Datt, the action thriller combines romance, suspense, and action. Here's what audiences are saying about Gunmaaster G9.

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Gunmaaster G9 Twitter review (PC: Instagram)

Emraan Hashmi is back on the big screen with another action-packed entertainer, and this time he is sharing screen space with Genelia Deshmukh. Gunmaaster G9 has finally released in cinemas, bringing romance, suspense, guns, and high-octane action together. The film has also generated curiosity because of Emraan and Genelia’s first on-screen collaboration and Aparshakti Khurana’s unexpected turn as an antagonist. While the trailer and music had already created some buzz, the first audience reactions are now coming in. Early viewers have shared their opinions online, with several praising the performances and action sequences. Here’s what moviegoers are saying about Gunmaaster G9.

Gunmaaster G9 Twitter review

Gunmaaster G9 has received decent early reactions on X, formerly Twitter, following its theatrical release on November 27, 2026. Several viewers have praised Emraan Hashmi’s screen presence, the action sequences, unexpected twists, and the film’s climax.

One viewer called the film ‘PURE BLOCKBUSTER MATERIAL’, another X user said, ‘SOLID ACTION BLOCKS, DRAMA and EMOTIONS’. Another moviegoer described it as a blockbuster, highlighting the combination of action and surprises. Another X user praised performances of Emraan, Aparshakti, and Genelia, while also appreciating director Aditya Datt’s handling of the action sequences.

The film’s music has also found appreciation among viewers. Some fans have particularly enjoyed the nostalgic connection between Emraan Hashmi and composer Himesh Reshammiya.

The early reactions also suggest that Aparshakti’s negative role is one of the film’s talking points. Known for his comic performances, the actor appears in a different avatar this time.

More netizens responses are expected to come in as the day progresses.

Check reactions for Gunmaaster G9

#OneWordReview…

#GunmaasterG9: POWER-PACKED.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Masala films will always find an audience, provided they get the formula right… And #GunmaasterG9 gets it spot on, with spectacular action as its biggest USP… After #Awarapan2, #EmraanHashmi is back with a bang! #GunmaasterG9Review The promotional material had given us a fair idea of what to expect from #GunmaasterG9, and director Aditya Datt ensures that the film lives up to those expectations, delivering exactly what was promised – a full-on mass entertainer. Frankly, the storyline isn’t novel or pathbreaking, and the initial portions take some time to sink in… The narrative moves at such a rapid pace that it becomes difficult to fully grasp what’s unfolding… However, 15–20 minutes into the film, you gradually get into the groove and begin to enjoy the ride. The screenplay is peppered with several attention-grabbing, high-voltage sequences that keep you invested in the proceedings [no spoilers]…

⭐️ The shocking revelation at the interval point.

⭐️ The emotional backstories of Emraan’s character and his daughter, as well as Genelia’s character.

⭐️ The brilliantly choreographed action face-off soon after the interval.

⭐️ Emraan and Genelia unleashing their action avatars in the film’s final act. The narrative keeps you hooked for the most part, but it does have a few flaws… As mentioned earlier, the opening portions are somewhat rushed and take time to register… Also, the action sequences, despite being brilliantly executed, get gruesome at times – this is definitely not for the faint-hearted. #HimeshReshammiya’s soundtrack is a major plus… #AfsaanaBanaayaAapne, already a chartbuster, is clearly the pick of the lot… The recreated version of the original #Gunmaaster track from the 1979 hit #Surakksha is cleverly woven into the narrative at various points… The background score is equally powerful and adds to the film’s impact. It’s wonderful to see #EmraanHashmi embracing hardcore action, something that will only strengthen his connect with fans and the masses… He brings his trademark screen presence, intensity, and effortless charisma to the proceedings. This is the Emraan we’ve been missing of late… #Awarapan2 and now #GunmaasterG9 reinforce the fact that he remains a true mass favourite… He must continue to build on the goodwill he has earned over the years. #GeneliaDeshmukh looks gorgeous and delivers a superb performance… It’s an absolute delight to see her in a role that allows her to showcase both her charm and acting prowess… What truly catches you off guard is her transition into action mode – it’s a terrific surprise and makes for a genuine wow moment! Her chemistry with Emraan is one of the film’s biggest strengths, lending the romantic track an emotional connect. #AparshaktiKhurana makes a strong impression as the antagonist, infusing the character with the right mix of menace and energy… He is thoroughly convincing. #AbhishekSingh is impressive, bringing confidence and conviction to his role. ⭐️ Final word? #GunmaasterG9 is tailor-made for the masses, especially those who relish hardcore, high-octane action thrillers. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 27, 2026

#GunmaasterG9 – Bullet packed!! Rating: 3½ A proper commercial entertainer that gets its mass formula right! Director Aditya Datt delivers what the promos promised, with explosive action sequences being the film’s biggest strength. The opening feels slightly rushed, and the story isn’t particularly new. But once it gets going, there’s plenty to enjoy. A surprising interval twist.

Strong emotional portions.

Brilliantly staged action sequences.

A high-voltage final act. Performances:

#EmraanHashmi is in terrific form, bringing back his trademark intensity and mass appeal. This is the avatar fans have been waiting for! #GeneliaDeshmukh is a major surprise, delivering a charming performance and impressing big time with her action sequences. Her chemistry with Emraan works wonderfully. #AparshaktiKhurana is convincing as the antagonist, while #AbhishekSingh also makes a good impact. Himesh Reshammiya’s music and BGM add great energy, with #AfsaanaBanaayaAapne standing out. Despite a few rushed moments and excessively brutal action, #GunmaasterG9 delivers a satisfying mass-action experience. — GK | Movies (@GK_Cineinfo) November 27, 2026

#GunMaasterG9Review ~ DHAMAKEDAAR and PAISA VASOOL ! Rating – ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #GunMaasterG9 is a PURE MASSY COMMERCIAL ENTERTAINER that has the potential to make you go CRAZY if you love watching films with FULL-ON SEETI-BAAZ DIALOGUES, FAADU ACTION and CHARTBUSTER MUSIC It starts well by establishing the characters and the core storyline revolving around a gangster’s life, how his past merges with the present, and how he deals with it. The 1st half has some SOLID ACTION BLOCKS, DRAMA and EMOTIONS that build the stakes for the latter half !! The 2nd half also delivers in full measure, with MASS ACTION, SONGS, DIALOGUE BAAZI and EMOTIONS that form the backbone of the film. And you know, when I talk about emotions in an Emraan’s film, you can imagine how beautifully they hit #EmraanHashmi is JUST WOW, WOW & WOW! He brings back his TRADEMARK ROMANTIC STYLE along with his ACTION AVATAR. His body language, dialogue delivery, lip-sync during songs and chemistry with the lead actress are simply outstanding. WHAT AN ACTOR! #GeneliaDeshmukh is OUTSTANDING as she looks absolutely beautiful on screen, delivers a POWERFUL PERFORMANCE and maintains fantastic energy throughout. It’s so good to see her back on the big screen like this ! And yes her chemistry with Emraan Hashmi feels so REAL and UNIQUE ! Meanwhile, #AparshaktiKhurana looks IN FORM and delivers a TERRIFIC PERFORMANCE as the villain! His unpredictability is one of the biggest strengths of the film, and he brings a RAW, UNPREDICTABLE and MENACING energy to his character.. One of the main reasons why I loved the film is the Conflict between Hero and Villain is ABSOLUTELY FIRE The DIRECTION and STORYTELLING by #Adityadatt are VERY GOOD, as he manages to keep us thoroughly entertained throughout the film. His grip over the narrative, the way he stages the action sequences and the overall execution of scenes deserve special appreciation. EXCELLENT JOB! The BIGGEST USP of the film is undoubtedly #HimeshReshammiya’s MUSIC, as the songs create a completely different-level experience in theatres. #AfsaanaBanaayaAapne is simply UNREAL On the whole, the TRIO OF EMRAAN HASHMI – ADITYA DATT & HIMESH RESHAMMIYA has delivered a QUINTESSENTIAL MASSY FILM that DESERVES TO BE WATCHED ON THE BIG SCREEN ! Go and watch it and I can guarantee that it’s a PAISA VASOOL EXPERIENCE ✅ @emraanhashmi @geneliad @adidatt @Aparshakti @DeepakMukut — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) November 27, 2026

#OneWordReview…

#GunmaasterG9: POWER-PACKED.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Masala films will always find an audience, provided they get the formula right… And #GunmaasterG9 gets it spot on, with spectacular action as its biggest USP… After #Awarapan2, #EmraanHashmi is back with a bang! — (@DirectorRahulRM) November 27, 2026

#gunmaasterg9 todhfodh

#EmraanHashmi superrr

#AparshaktiKhurana bawaal

#GeneliaDeshmukh like never b4

#adityadatt kya action hai kya bana diye @SohamRockstrEnt take a bow.

#GunmasterG9 https://t.co/b2k4mjrtWz — Nitin Kakkar (@radiowalanitin) November 26, 2026

#GUNMAASTERG9

POSITIVE REVIEWS ‍♀️‍♀️♥️♥️ @emraanhashmi Best wishes for you Emraan!!!! ♥️♥️ #EmraanHashmi #GUNMAASTERG9 IN CINEMAS NOW https://t.co/mHZ0QnMW8c — Samapti Roy (@RoySamapti) November 27, 2026

Just saw #GunmasterG9 …blockbuster. The action and surprises, sometimes together, are unstoppable. #EmraanHashmi second winner this year. — Subhashk Jha (@SubhashK_Jha) November 26, 2026

⭐⭐⭐½/5 Pure Mass madness! #GunmaasterG9 is a full fledged mass entertainer, packed with action, madness and intensity. Director Aditya Datt strikes a commendable balance between high octane action and emotions, keeping the narrative engaging without losing its emotional core. https://t.co/OFxeKmP4Pt — Avneet Paglu (@AvniSimp4Ever) November 27, 2026

Gunmaaster G9: Cast and plot

Directed by Aditya Datt, Gunmaaster G9 is an action romantic thriller starring Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana. The film also features Avneet Kaur, Inayat Verma, and Abhishek Singh.

Emraan plays Eshwar, also known as Agent G9, a man who leads a peaceful life as a dairy farm owner. However, his world changes when a dangerous criminal syndicate threatens the people he loves. Forced to confront his violent past, Eshwar takes on his enemies to protect his family.

Genelia plays Aarti, whose relationship with Eshwar forms an important part of the story. Aparshakti plays Desu, a ruthless antagonist.

The project also marks a reunion between Emraan, director Aditya Datt and Himesh Reshammiya, nearly two decades after their collaboration on Aashiq Banaya Aapne.

Gunmaaster G9 box office prediction Day 1

Gunmaaster G9 is expected to open on a decent note at the Indian box office. According to trade predictions, the film could earn between Rs 3.5 crore and Rs 5.5 crore net on its opening day.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel has reportedly estimated an opening of Rs 3.5 crore to Rs 5 crore, while Rohit Jaiswal has predicted collections of Rs 4.5 crore to Rs 5.5 crore.

The film’s advance booking has also generated decent interest ahead of its release. However, it faces competition from Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya, along with the continuing theatrical run of Ramayana.