Haiwaan advance booking: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan-starrer sells over 30,000 tickets, beats Selfiee and Mission Raniganj

The Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer has recorded a notable response in advance sales, setting up an encouraging start at the box office.

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Akshay Kumar’s film beats Selfiee and Mission Raniganj (PC: IMDb)

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are all set to share the screen again after 18 years and their upcoming film Haiwaan is already seeing encouraging interest ahead of its theatrical release. The Priyadarshan directorial is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 11 and has started building momentum through advance bookings. With the release now just around the corner, the film’s pre-sales are becoming an important indicator of how audiences could respond to the thriller. The latest booking numbers suggest that the Akshay-Saif reunion has managed to create considerable curiosity before the film reaches theatres.

Haiwaan advance booking crosses 30,000 tickets

Haiwaan has now crossed the 30,000-ticket mark in advance bookings for its opening day across India. According to the latest Sacnilk tracking data, the film has sold 34,601 tickets so far through its advance sales.

The film has recorded a gross advance booking collection of around Rs 75.73 lakh across India. The figure excludes block seats. Including block seats, the total booking value stands at around Rs 2.31 crore. The latest numbers show a healthy rise in pre-release demand and put Haiwaan in a stronger position as it heads towards its first day. With additional bookings expected before September 11, the final advance tally could increase further.

Haiwaan beats Selfiee and Mission Raniganj in advance sales

The latest pre-sales also give Haiwaan an advantage over the opening-day advance booking figures associated with Selfiee and Mission Raniganj. The Akshay Kumar starrer is therefore entering its release with a stronger advance-booking position than both films.

However, advance bookings are only an early indication of theatrical performance. The actual opening will depend on occupancy, walk-in audiences and how the film performs across different parts of the country once regular shows begin.

Delhi-NCR and Mumbai among key markets

Hindi 2D is currently driving the advance booking business for Haiwaan. Delhi-NCR has emerged as one of the important markets, recording gross sales of around Rs 14.31 lakh without block seats. Mumbai follows with approximately Rs 7.82 lakh.

Pune has contributed around Rs 2.47 lakh while Bengaluru has recorded about Rs 3.06 lakh. Hyderabad is another notable market with around Rs 4.04 lakh in gross advance bookings. Kolkata and Ahmedabad have also registered sales, while Lucknow has recorded around Rs 1.95 lakh.

The numbers indicate that the film is finding traction across multiple major markets rather than depending entirely on a single territory.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunite after 18 years

Haiwaan marks Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s reunion after their last appearance together in Tashan in 2008. Akshay plays Parshuram while Saif takes on the role of Shyam, a blind caretaker who becomes caught in a murder case. The story follows Shyam as he gets pulled into a dangerous search involving Nandini, a hidden daughter. Parshuram is also looking for her, bringing the two central characters into a tense situation.

Priyadarshan’s film arrives on September 11

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan also features Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Sharib Hashmi, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma, Manoj Joshi and Pahal Chaudhary. Late actor Asrani is also part of the cast while Mohanlal is set to make a cameo appearance. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 44 minutes and has received a U/A 16+ certification. Haiwaan will release worldwide in cinemas on September 11, 2026.

Haiwaan still has bigger box-office targets ahead

While the latest advance booking numbers are encouraging, Haiwaan still has bigger benchmarks to chase in Akshay Kumar’s recent and upcoming filmography. The film remains some distance away from the advance-booking expectations associated with Welcome to the Jungle and Akshay Kumar’s Priyadarshan horror comedy Bhoot Bangla.

For now, the focus remains on whether the strong pre-release interest can translate into a solid opening when the film reaches theatres.