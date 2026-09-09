Haiwaan advance booking Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan film sells 17,538 tickets ahead of release, trails behind Welcome To The Jungle

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s Haiwaan has registered a decent pre-release response with 17,538 tickets sold so far across 123 cities.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/haiwaan-advance-booking-day-1-akshay-kumar-saif-ali-khan-film-sells-17538-tickets-ahead-of-release-trails-behind-welcome-to-the-jungle-8520759/ Copy

Akshay-Saif film trails Welcome To The Jungle (PC: IMDb)

The countdown to Haiwaan has entered its final stage and early ticket sales are giving a first look at the interest around the film. The Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer is set to arrive in cinemas on September 11 and has opened its advance bookings across several cities. While the numbers show a decent start the film is yet to see the kind of rush that could point towards a major opening. Its pre-release performance also puts it behind the advance booking numbers recorded by Akshay’s previous Welcome To The Jungle.

Haiwaan advance booking Day 1

Haiwaan has so far sold 17,538 tickets for its opening day. The bookings have been recorded across 1,964 shows in 403 theatres spanning 123 cities. The film has collected around Rs 51.58 lakh through advance bookings according to the latest tracking data.

The current occupancy stands at around 4.7%. At this stage no housefull or fast-filling shows have been reported. Since the film is releasing in Hindi the advance booking figures are being driven entirely by its Hindi version.

Delhi-NCR and Maharashtra lead early bookings

The early numbers show that major Hindi-speaking markets are contributing significantly to the film’s pre-sales. Delhi-NCR has generated around Rs 15.55 lakh while Maharashtra and Mumbai have contributed approximately Rs 16.08 lakh to the early gross.

Another tracking update as per Sacnilk puts the total booking value at nearly Rs 71.49 lakh when blocked seats are included. The figures can continue to change as more shows open and audiences make last-minute plans before release.

How does Haiwaan compare with Welcome To The Jungle?

The early performance of Haiwaan is currently below that of Welcome To The Jungle. The latter had sold more than 40,000 tickets during its advance booking period across over 6,200 shows and had generated nearly Rs 1 crore in pre-release gross. Welcome To The Jungle eventually recorded Rs 134.04 crore in India net collections and Rs 192.67 crore worldwide against a reported production budget of around Rs 120 crore to Rs 125 crore. It was considered a clean hit after its theatrical run.

What is Haiwaan about?

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan stars Akshay Kumar as Parshuram and Saif Ali Khan as Shyam. The story follows Shyam who is a blind caretaker caught in a murder case. He becomes entangled in a dangerous search involving a hidden daughter named Nandini while Parshuram is also looking for her.

The film also features Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Rajpal Yadav, Sharib Hashmi, Rajesh Sharma, Manoj Joshi, Pahal Chaudhary and late Asrani. Mohanlal is also set to make a cameo appearance.

Haiwaan release date

Haiwaan will release in theatres on September 11, 2026. With more bookings expected before opening day, the current figures provide only an early indication of its box-office potential. The final 24 hours could be important in determining whether the film manages to build stronger momentum before it reaches cinemas.