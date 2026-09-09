Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar opens up about his role as he turns 59, says ‘Side of me you haven’t seen before’

Akshay Kumar has turned 59, but instead of looking back, the actor is looking ahead to a very different role. With Haiwaan arriving in cinemas this week, Akshay has opened up about what the film taught him and teased fans about a side of him they have not seen before.

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Akshay Kumar reflects on his role in Haiwaan (PC: Instagram)

Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 59th birthday with a film that sees him step well outside his usual hero image. Just days before Haiwaan reaches theatres, the actor shared a thoughtful note about his character and hinted that the film changed the way he looks at good and evil. There is clearly something different about the role this time, and Akshay Kumar seems keen to let audiences discover it for themselves when the film arrives on the big screen. His birthday message also comes at an interesting point in his career, as he continues to experiment with characters rather than simply sticking to the image audiences have known him for over the years.

Akshay Kumar opens up about his role in Haiwaan on his 59th birthday

On his 59th birthday, Akshay Kumar shared a special message with fans while talking about Haiwaan. He wrote that what appears evil may not always be evil, and what appears good may not always be good. According to the actor, this is one of the things the film taught him.

Akshay also teased audiences by saying that he is giving them a side of himself they have not seen before. He wrote on Instagram, “On my birthday, a small thought…What looks evil may not always be evil. And what looks good may not always be good. Maybe that’s what HAIWAAN taught me. Thank you for all the love you’ve given me over the years. This Friday, I’m giving you a side of me you haven’t seen before. See you in cinemas.”

The message comes just two days before Haiwaan is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 11, 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)



The actor’s comments give another glimpse into the kind of character he is playing. Rather than another straightforward action hero, Akshay takes on a much darker part in the Priyadarshan-directed film.

Akshay Kumar plays a dark character in Haiwaan

Haiwaan sees Akshay Kumar play a psychopath, marking a major change from many of his recent roles. The actor has previously said that he always wanted to play a psycho character on screen and described this film as his first opportunity to portray evil in its truest form.

For the role, Akshay also spoke to friends in the police force who had encountered psychopaths in real life. He said these conversations helped him understand the mindset of such people.

This darker turn is also part of Akshay’s recent decision to move away from protecting the traditional “hero” image. He has said that he is no longer concerned about always playing the hero and wants to explore more challenging characters.

Haiwaan release date

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in key roles. The film marks their reunion on screen after a long gap, giving reasons to fans to look forward to its release. Boman Irani, Sharib Hashmi, Saiyami Kher, and Shriya Pilgaonkar are also part of the cast.

The film has received a U/A 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification and will release in theatres on September 11, 2026.