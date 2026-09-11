Haiwaan box office collection day 1 prediction: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan’s film gets impacted by Mirzapur The Movie; earns Rs…

Haiwaan Box Office: Mirzapur becomes a roadblock for Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan's film as it crosses Rs 2 crore

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Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan (PC-Instagram)

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s much-awaited reunion has finally arrived in theatres with Haiwaan. The crime thriller, which marks their return to the big screen together after 18 years, hit cinemas on September 11. However, the film has opened on a slow note at the box office amid strong competition from Mirzapur: The Movie and Hanuman Ansh.

As of 8 pm on Friday, Haiwaan had crossed the Rs 2 crore mark in India. The film is currently running across 6,038 shows, with its final Day 1 collection expected after 10:30 pm.

Haiwaan Advance Booking

Haiwaan did not see strong advance booking ahead of its release. The film also had limited buzz before hitting theatres, which appears to have affected its pre-sales. According to Sacnilk, 44,176 tickets had been booked in advance for 7,368 shows of Haiwaan. The film earned Rs 1.03 crore from pre-ticket sales without blocked seats, while its collection including blocked seats stood at Rs 2.76 crore.

Meanwhile, Mirzapur: The Movie has been performing strongly at the box office. The film’s strong run has created tough competition for Haiwaan, particularly on its opening day.

The final Day 1 figures are yet to be reported and are expected after 10:30 pm. The film’s final opening-day number could change once the remaining shows are added.

How Much Can Haiwaan Earn On Day 1?

Haiwaan is competing with Mirzapur: The Movie and Hanuman Ansh, both of which are currently attracting audiences in theatres. Given the competition and its slow start, Haiwaan could open in the rS 3 – 4 crore range. However, if the film receives positive word of mouth, its final opening-day collection could be higher.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film stars Akshay Kumar as Parshuram and Saif Ali Khan as Shyam. The story follows Shyam who is a blind caretaker caught in a murder case. He becomes entangled in a dangerous search involving a hidden daughter named Nandini while Parshuram is also looking for her.

The film also features Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Rajpal Yadav, Sharib Hashmi, Rajesh Sharma, Manoj Joshi, Pahal Chaudhary and late Asrani. Mohanlal is also set to make a cameo appearance.