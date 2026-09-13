Haiwaan box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan’s film struggles as Hanuman Ansh earns more on day 36 – Check detailed report

Haiwaan box office collection report: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer trails Hanuman Ansh. The film heads for low Rs 7.5 - 8 crore weekend.

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Haiwaan box office collection vs Hanuman Ansh box office (PC- Instagram)

Haiwaan box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s Haiwaan is struggling to gain momentum at the box office. After a low opening on Friday, the Priyadarshan directorial saw its collections remain almost flat on Saturday, earning around Rs 2.25 crore nett in India. The thriller drama has now collected Rs 4.75 crore nett in two days. For a film that opened on a low note, a significant jump over the weekend was expected. However, Haiwaan has failed to show the required growth, raising concerns about its theatrical run.

The film is expected to finish its opening weekend with around Rs 7.50 – 8 crore nett. Its poor word-of-mouth has further affected its chances of seeing a major jump in collections.

Haiwaan Box Office Collections

Day Collection

Day 1: Rs 2.50 crore

Day 2: Rs 2.25 crore

Total: Rs 4.75 crore

Akshay Kumar’s 2026 Box Office Run

Akshay Kumar has had a relatively good year at the box office, with Bhooth Bangla emerging as a hit and Welcome to the Jungle also performing well. However, Welcome to the Jungle could have sustained its momentum better.

Haiwaan, meanwhile, arrived with limited expectations, so its poor performance is unlikely to have a major impact on Akshay’s overall box-office standing. The actor has continued to maintain a steady flow of releases, something the industry could benefit from if more leading stars follow a similar approach.

The last couple of months have also been positive for the Hindi film industry, with a steady stream of releases and several films performing well.

Hanuman Ansh Continues Its Strong Run

While Haiwaan is struggling, Hanuman Ansh continues to surprise at the box office even 36 days after its release. The film earned Rs 10.50 crore on Friday, its 36th day, which was significantly higher than Haiwaan’s Rs 3.60 crore on the same day, according to Sacnilk.

The devotional drama has already collected Rs 214.49 crore overall. It also earned Rs 7.91 crore from theatres on Saturday so far.

What makes Hanuman Ansh’s run even more remarkable is its reported budget of just Rs 2 crore. With its massive box-office earnings compared to its modest budget, the film has emerged as one of the most profitable Indian films in terms of return on investment.