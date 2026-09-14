Haiwaan box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan film ends opening weekend on a low note, earns Rs…

Haiwaan box office collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s latest film has completed its opening weekend with a mixed run at the ticket window. Here’s how much Haiwaan earned on Sunday.

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Haiwaan box office collection day 3 (PC: IMDb)

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s Haiwaan has completed its first weekend in theatres, but the film has not quite managed to create the strong box-office buzz that was expected from the reunion of the two stars. Directed by Priyadarshan, the crime thriller opened in cinemas on September 11, 2026, and has been competing for audience attention alongside Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur: The Movie. The box office journey of Priyadarshan’s crime thriller Haiwaan hit a significant roadblock on its first Sunday as the film witnessed a disappointing downward trend on Day 3. Here’s a look at Haiwaan Day 3 box office collection.

Haiwaan box office collection Day 3

Haiwaan earned Rs 1.85 crore net in India on Day 3 on Sunday taking its total India net collection to Rs 7.35 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 17.13% with morning shows – 6.15%, afternoon shows – 19.77%, evening shows 22.92%, and night shows 19.69%.

The Sunday figure also points to a 26% drop from the previous day. While a weekend boost is usually important for films during their opening run, Haiwaan has struggled to see a major jump in numbers. The film’s occupancy remained modest despite Sunday being a key day for theatrical business.

Haiwaan worldwide box office collection Day 3

The worldwide box office collection of Haiwaan stands at Rs 11.55 crore and overseas collection stands at Rs 2.75 crore, as of now. The film has not received a particularly strong start compared with the expectations surrounding its lead cast. The Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer marks their return to the big screen together after several years. Priyadarshan’s direction and the reunion had created good interest before release, but the box office response so far has been quite low.

Haiwaan is about a blind maintenance worker named Shyam who becomes the sole protector of a young girl after her father, a retired judge, is murdered. Using his heightened senses of hearing and smell, Shyam must outsmart and track down the killer, seeking revenge against everyone who put him in prison.

Haiwaan faces tough competition at the box office

One of the biggest challenges for Haiwaan has been the crowded theatrical space. Hanuman Ansh continues to attract audiences even in its sixth week, while Mirzapur: The Movie has also maintained a strong hold after its release. The competition has made it harder for Haiwaan to build momentum during its opening weekend. The film will now need stronger weekday collections to keep its theatrical run steady.

With the first weekend behind it, all eyes are now on Monday. A stable Day 4 could give Haiwaan some much-needed breathing room, while another sharp fall could make its box-office journey even more difficult.