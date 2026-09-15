Haiwaan box office collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan starrer fails Monday test, earns just Rs 70 lakh

Haiwaan saw a sharp drop in its box office earnings on the first Monday. Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's film managed a single-digit collection on Day 4, raising questions over its run in theatres.

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Haiwaan box office collection Day 4 (PC: Twitter)

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s Haiwaan had the weekend to build momentum, but the real test arrived on Monday. The film has now completed four days in theatres, and the latest numbers do not make for particularly encouraging reading. After a modest opening and some movement over the weekend, the film witnessed a huge fall on its first working day. So, how much did Haiwaan earn on Day 4 and where does its total stand? Here’s a look at the latest box-office numbers of Haiwaan.

Haiwaan box office collection Day 4

Haiwaan collected an estimated Rs 0.70 crore net in India on Day 4 representing 62.2% drop, taking its total India net collection to around Rs 8.05 crore after four days, according to Sacnilk.

Haiwaan Day 4 recorded an overall occupancy of 12.88%, with morning 7.38%, afternoon 14.77%, evening 12.77%, and night 16.62%. The Monday number is a clear drop from the weekend performance. The film had collected an estimated Rs 3 crore on Day 2 and Rs 1.85 crore on Day 3. The sharp fall on Monday has therefore become the biggest talking point around its box-office run so far.

The film’s performance is being watched closely because of its two leading stars. Haiwaan brings Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan together again, with Priyadarshan directing the crime thriller. The film released in cinemas on September 11, 2026.

Haiwaan worldwide box office collection Day 4

Haiwaan’s worldwide gross stands at Rs 12.63 crore, including India gross earnings Rs 9.63 crore and overseas earnings Rs 3 crore, according to Sacnilk. With Monday proving weak, the next few days will be important for Haiwaan. A better hold on Tuesday and Wednesday could give the film some breathing room, but the Monday drop has put additional pressure on its theatrical run.

Haiwaan fails first Monday test

Monday is often considered an important indicator of whether a film has managed to turn weekend interest into decent theatrical momentum. The suspense thriller Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan and directed by Priyadarshan, has failed its crucial first Monday test with collections dropping below Rs 1 crore.

The film is also facing competition from other releases like Mirzapur: The Movie and Hanuman Ansh, which could make its weekday run even more challenging. For Haiwaan, the immediate priority will now be to stabilise collections and avoid further major drops.

After a weak Monday, the coming week’s numbers will be closely watched. If Haiwaan manages to show some improvement, it could still hope to maintain a presence in theatres. But if the downward trend continues, its box-office journey could become increasingly difficult in the coming days.