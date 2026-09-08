Haiwaan CBFC certificate: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan starrer gets U/A 16+ rating

Haiwaan movie gets U/A 16+ certificate from CBFC, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's film to release on September 11.

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Haiwaan movie (PC-YouTube)

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming film Haiwaan has cleared its certification process ahead of its theatrical release. The Priyadarshan directorial has received a U/A 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Haiwaan is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on September 11. The film also features Boman Irani, Sharib Hashmi, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles.

Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Reunite After 17 Years

The film marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan on the big screen after nearly 17 years. The two actors have previously worked together in films including Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), Yeh Dillagi (1994), Aarzoo (1999) and Tashan (2008).

When Haiwaan went on floors in August, Akshay shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets. In the clip, he was seen chatting with Saif and director Priyadarshan. The actor captioned the post, “Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan… Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se Haiwaan :)) Starting the shoot for #Haiwaan today with my absolute favourite captain of the ship, @priyadarshan.official Sir. Great to be working with Saif after nearly 17 years. Let’s get the haiwaniyat rolling!! @kvn.productions @thespianfilms_ind (sic).”

Priyadarshan Reveals Akshay Was Not The First Choice

Interestingly, Priyadarshan recently revealed that Akshay Kumar was not initially part of Haiwaan. Speaking exclusively with IANS, the filmmaker recalled how he casually discussed the role with Akshay while they were shooting Bhoot Bangla. “While I was shooting Bhoot Bangla, I casually told Akshay that I was looking for a character like this and many people were not agreeing. He immediately said, ‘I will do it.’”

Priyadarshan said Akshay’s willingness to take up the role excited him because it gave him an opportunity to present the actor in a different avatar. “I thought if he is ready to do it, that’s fine. I can see another Akshay Kumar in my film, which I have never seen before. That excited me the most,” he went on to add.

Haiwaan Release Date And Production

Haiwaan is directed by Priyadarshan and jointly backed by KVN Productions and Thespian Films. Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn are attached as producers. The film is set to have a worldwide theatrical release on September 11.