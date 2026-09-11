Haiwaan movie review: Priyadarshan builds a tense thriller around Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan headline a gripping thriller that blends mystery, emotional conflict and unexpected turns while keeping the tension alive through its twists and intense performances.

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Priyadarshan explores crime and suspense with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan (PC: IMDb)

Director – Priyadarshan

Cast – Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Mohanlal, Asrani, Sharib Hashmi.

Duration – 2h44m

Rating – 4 stars

Unsettling but a captivating thriller, this could aptly define Haiwaan! The film has everyone excited as two of the biggest actors are reuniting after a long gap, in a thriller helmed by master storyteller Priyadarshan, this should have been the been enough to sell tickets, but the team took the whole experience to a different level. The film doesn’t just arrive with a bang, but slowly hooks you and makes you breathless till the end. It’s an outstanding movie and deserves every applause.

Indian cinema’s “OG Khiladi”, Akshay Kumar has played many shades in his career, but in Haiwaan as Parshuram, he embraces the most unsettling one. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan as Shyam channels his visually impaired, vulnerable avatar, and what happens when they are involved in a dangerous cat-and-mouse game of outsmarting one another- that’s what the movie is all about.

Akshay Kumar as Parushram is the epitome of madness in the film, he is controlled and confident on the surface level, but he can just flip the switch and turns into a dark and menacing being, who would stop at nothing. His portrayal is layered and complex. His menace is not just physical, he is even more unsettling when he is gazing intently. He is volatile and unpredictable, which creates this atmosphere of unease, enough tension to drive the entire momentum of the movie. Watching him operate scenes as Parshuram is treat for his fans.

Saif Ali Khan plays the role of Shyam, who is visually impaired and finds himself in cross-hairs with Parshuram. Saif’s performance is also revelation, he is seen in a restraint and instinctual avatar. Rather than playing a regular helpless blind man, he builds his character with other elements such as wit, sharpness and physical vulnerability, he is also someone we have not seen on the big-screen ever. Saif has immense talent as an actor, and with Shyam he has channelled all his craft.

Creating two contrasting character also pays off in the long run, especially during Akshay-Saif’s face off. Two driven and motivated adversaries digging into each other is the biggest hook of the movie. Their scenes are thrilling and electrifying, because the conflict is not merely physical; there is a strong psychological element to their conflict. Parshuram armed with untold potential for harm, while Shyam equipped with instincts and pure will, its pure big-screen magic.

The film also features a surprise package, Pahal Chaudhary as Nandini. The young actor delivers a grounded and confident performance. Pahal brings honesty and emotional depth to the role allowing the character to become loveable. She finds her space in the ensemble with her outstanding performance. Her presence adds emotional stakes to the thriller and makes the audience more invested in the film.

The supporting ensemble is equally talented and take the film forward with their performances. Seasoned actors like Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar bring authenticity and conviction to their respective parts, while Sharib Hashmi does an effective job as the investigative officer. The film also mark the last screen presence of legendary Asrani, he is seen in his touching and warm performance.

Marking his 98th film Priyadarshan once again proves why he remains such a bankable and sought-after filmmaker of our time. He is master of storytelling. He understands how to balance emotion, drama, suspense and mainstream entertainment without allowing one element to overpower the others. At 2 hours and 44 minutes, the film is certainly long, but it rarely feels as though the material is being unnecessarily stretched. The performances, confrontations and steady progression of the thriller keep the momentum going.

The background score deserves special mention for the elevation it adds, the BGM keeps the tension alive and gives the film the atmospheric quality required of a thriller, especially during the confrontational sequences, adding anticipation without overpowering the performances. Pritam has composed the music, songs like Mere Hero Hai Woh adds a meaningful emotional quality to the narrative. Rangiyaara will definitely make it to travel music list.

The film is adapted from Priyadarshan’s thriller Oppam, and legendary Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is also seen in a special cameo, perhaps a bridge between the original and remake. However, the Hindi adaptation brings its own flavour, texture to the material. The performances give the story fresh energy it needed.

The screenplay is also co-written by Priyadarshan, who made sure the core conflict remains the driving force, allowing the audience to understand what is at risk while the thrill and suspense builds naturally.

All the strong elements comes together in a perfect harmony in Haiwaan, and it works. Akshay’s Parshuram provides intensity, Saif’s Shyam supplies the emotional core, Pahal Chaudhary adds vulnerability, the supporting performances strengthen the world around them, while Priyadarshan keeps the suspense alive, making it an epic thriller.