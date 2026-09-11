Haiwaan Twitter review: Priyadarshan’s film impresses audiences with Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan’s high-stakes clash; netizens hail it as ‘paisa vasool entertainer’

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's latest thriller has sparked positive reactions online with viewers praising its intense drama and entertaining moments.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/haiwaan-twitter-review-priyadarshans-film-impresses-audiences-with-akshay-kumar-saif-ali-khans-high-stakes-clash-netizens-hail-it-as-paisa-vasool-entertainer-8521768/ Copy

Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan's intense showdown leaves audiences impressed (PC: Twitter)

The wait is finally over for fans of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan as the two actors return to the big screen together after 2008’s Tashan. Their latest collaboration, Haiwaan, brings them into a very different world, with director Priyadarshan moving away from his familiar comic territory to explore a dark and gritty thriller. The film has arrived in theatres today and has already generated curiosity because of its unusual pairing, serious tone and mystery-driven story. With Akshay stepping into a negative role and Saif playing a visually impaired protagonist, Haiwaan promises a very different kind of face-off between the two stars.

Haiwaan Twitter review sparks positive reactions

Early reactions to Haiwaan on social media have largely been positive, with several viewers calling the film an entertaining big-screen experience. One of the most repeated sentiments is that the Akshay-Saif face-off gives the thriller its biggest strength.

Some viewers have described Haiwaan as a “paisa vasool mass entertainer”, praising the high-stakes confrontation between its two leading actors. The reactions suggest that the film manages to combine suspense with commercial elements while keeping the central conflict engaging.

Another viewer praised the contrast between the two performances, calling Akshay’s character genuinely menacing while highlighting Saif’s restrained approach. The reaction also appreciated Priyadarshan’s cat-and-mouse treatment but felt that the second half could have been tighter. The film’s 2-hour-44-minute runtime was also described as slightly stretched in places.

A separate reaction praised the way Haiwaan balances thriller elements with drama, emotion and commercial entertainment. The twists, confrontations and emotional moments were highlighted as factors that help keep the narrative moving.

See twitter users reactions on Haiwaan here

#Haiwaan: MASTERSTROKE Rating: ⭐️⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ #HaiwaanReview HAIWAAN is genuinely a masterstroke. Director #Priyadarshan reinvents himself and how! And the reinvention spreads through every member of the cast. #AkshayKumar embraces the darker side of his character with… pic.twitter.com/Xev3cscFPJ — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) September 11, 2026

#HaiwaanReview: ENGAGING Rating: ⭐⭐⭐/5#Haiwaan beautifully balances thriller, drama, emotion and commercial entertainment.. keeping the narrative engaging with twists, confrontations and emotional beats. The film gives us an interesting “Khilaadi vs Anaadi” dynamic.. both… pic.twitter.com/5XRcEtBVRW — Ravi Gupta (@FilmiHindustani) September 11, 2026

#HaiwaanReview – INTRIGUING THRILLER! Rating :- ⭐️⭐️⭐️½#Haiwaan is a PRETTY INTRIGUING Thriller that works mostly for its POWERFUL PERFORMANCES by #SaifAliKhan & #AkshayKumar, excellent cinematographic visuals throughout, and the tense atmosphere till the Climax. The First… pic.twitter.com/bbWsDwwlua — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) September 11, 2026

⭐ 3.5/5 Haiwaan is proof that a strong villain can still make a thriller work. Akshay Kumar is genuinely menacing in a dark, unpredictable role, while Saif Ali Khan delivers a restrained and layered performance as a blind protagonist. Priyadarshan keeps the suspense… pic.twitter.com/QVjP8ioNtb — Naman Sharma (@YourNaman) September 11, 2026

#Haiwaan is a total paisa vasool mass entertainer! Audiences are loving the intense, high-stakes showdown between Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in theaters today. ✨ #SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/ojEzyOeQJy — sushil kadam (@imsushilkadam) September 11, 2026

#HaiwaanReview Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ There are many factors that make HAIWAAN the most intense film of 2026 so far. Foremost, the frames that are brought to life by #DivakarMani. The chilling and haunting BGM by #RonnieRaphael. And most crucially, the restrained yet rousing… pic.twitter.com/vU0Yy0AyvE — Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) September 11, 2026

Enjoyed watching #Haiwaan! Saif Ali Khan as the hero was impressive, while Akshay Kumar as the villain absolutely nailed his role. The face-off between the two is definitely a treat for fans. The movie could have been around 15 minutes shorter, but overall, it’s an engaging… — Ishika (@Sanskari_Girll) September 11, 2026

HAIWAAN — ⭐️⭐️⭐️½#Haiwaan is a dark and unpredictable thriller that sets the mood right from the beginning. Priyadarshan brings a serious atmosphere, while @akshaykumar stands out with a restrained and unsettling performance. Saif Ali Khan adds a strong emotional layer, and… pic.twitter.com/BGbkTQPZYC — Let’s X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) September 11, 2026

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan create an unusual dynamic

The central attraction of Haiwaan is the contrast between Akshay Kumar’s Parshuram and Saif Ali Khan’s Shyam. The film creates an interesting dynamic between the two characters, with their abilities and motivations putting them on opposite sides of the conflict.

Saif plays Shyam, a visually impaired caretaker who works as a maintenance manager in a high-profile residential society. Despite his disability, Shyam has an extraordinary ability to observe his surroundings and understand situations through his other senses.

Early reactions have particularly praised Saif for making the character’s vulnerability and intelligence believable. His body language, gestures and controlled performance reportedly help establish Shyam as someone who may not be able to see but can still understand far more than people expect.

Akshay, meanwhile, takes on a darker role as Parshuram. His performance has emerged as one of the most discussed aspects of the film. Rather than relying only on loud or aggressive moments, he reportedly uses controlled expressions and calculated behaviour to make the character intimidating. The contrast between Saif’s restrained protagonist and Akshay’s menacing antagonist gives the film much of its dramatic tension.

Priyadarshan gets praise for a darker approach

The early reactions also have plenty of appreciation for Priyadarshan’s direction. Viewers have described the film as a departure from the director’s more familiar style and praised his attempt to create something darker and unconventional.

His approach to suspense appears to rely on atmosphere, anticipation and gradual revelations rather than constantly pushing action. The cat-and-mouse structure gives the two lead actors enough space to build their characters and keeps the conflict at the centre.

Some viewers have even called the film a strong reinvention for Priyadarshan, particularly because of the serious tone and the way he handles the performances. The technical elements have also received appreciation, with the background score adding to the tension and helping establish the thriller mood.

What is Haiwaan about?

Haiwaan revolves around Shyam, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he becomes involved in a dangerous situation surrounding a murder case and a young girl named Nandini. The retired judge, played by Boman Irani, trusts Shyam with the responsibility of protecting the girl while keeping her identity and the truth surrounding her hidden. However, Parshuram is also searching for Nandini.

The reason behind this search forms an important part of the mystery and is best discovered while watching the film. As Shyam tries to deal with the situation, the story develops into a tense game involving secrets, confrontations and shifting dangers.

Mohanlal’s cameo and Oppam connection

For the unversed, Haiwaan is the Hindi remake of Mohanlal‘s 2016 Malayalam film Oppam. Mohanlal also makes a special cameo in the new film, adding another interesting connection to the original. His appearance is a treat for fans and gives the remake an added layer of nostalgia.

Supporting cast and Asrani’s final film

The film also features Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Sharib Hashmi, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma, Manoj Joshi and Pahal Chaudhary in supporting roles. Early reactions suggest that the supporting cast fits effectively into the film’s larger mystery.

Late actor Asrani is also part of Haiwaan, making his appearance particularly significant. His presence brings a sense of nostalgia as the film marks his final screen outing. Viewers have noted that he adds moments of warmth and humour to an otherwise tense narrative.