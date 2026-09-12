Hanuman Ansh 2: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Julia Roberts to become part of sequel? Here’s what we know

The makers of Hanuman Ansh are considering the possibility of bringing some well-known devotees of Neem Karoli Baba into the upcoming sequel.

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Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Julia Roberts to feature in Hanuman Ansh sequel (PC: Twitter)

Hanuman Ansh has turned into one of the year’s most unexpected theatrical success stories. The devotional drama did not make a huge impact when it first arrived in cinemas but a strong word-of-mouth response gradually changed its fortunes. The film has now gone on to achieve a remarkable milestone at the worldwide box office, crossing Rs 200 crore. With the story planned as a larger trilogy, attention has naturally shifted towards what the next instalment could bring. Among the biggest questions is whether some well-known devotees of Neem Karoli Baba could make an appearance in the upcoming films.

Will Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Julia Roberts feature?

During the conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Producer Namrata Singh revealed that the possibility of featuring some of Neem Karoli Baba’s famous devotees has already been discussed. Speaking about the plans for the sequel, she confirmed that the story was conceived as a trilogy and is based on Vishal Chaturvedi’s book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life.

When asked if Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli or Julia Roberts could appear in the sequel, Namrata said, “I have reached out to some of them, and (they) were aware of the film earlier.” Her statement has added to the curiosity around the casting of the next chapter. However, there is no confirmation yet about any of these personalities officially joining the film.

What will Hanuman Ansh 2 be about?

The first film focuses on the early years of Neem Karoli Baba and follows his journey up to sacred Kainchi Dham. The sequel is expected to move the story forward and explore the importance of Kainchi and the devotees whose lives were influenced by him.

Namrata explained, “There are thousands of devotees whose life he touched in India and they come first, without doubt. The Kainchi story is about the Indian devotees.” The third instalment is planned on a much wider scale. It will explore how Neem Karoli Baba’s spiritual influence reached audiences outside India and introduce the stories of international devotees connected with him.

Julia Roberts and global devotees to be explored later

According to Namrata, the international aspect will be reserved for the third film rather than the immediate sequel. She said, “The third film will focus on how he put India on the global map by spiritual energy that he transferred to the foreigners, be it Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, Julia Roberts, etc. However, we’ll touch on it later in the third part.”

This suggests that while Julia Roberts’ connection with Neem Karoli Baba could become part of the franchise’s larger narrative, audiences may have to wait for the third chapter to see that aspect explored.

Hanuman Ansh creates Rs 200 crore benchmark

The sequel buzz comes at a time when Hanuman Ansh is enjoying an exceptional run at the box office. Made on a modest budget, the film initially opened quietly before gaining momentum through positive word of mouth.

The film has now crossed the Rs 200 crore worldwide mark, turning its theatrical journey into an exceptional example of how audience response can transform a film’s fortunes. Its performance has also given the proposed trilogy a strong foundation as the makers look towards the next chapters.

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

Hanuman Ansh, helmed by Vishal Chaturvedi, follows journey of Lakshmi Narayan in pre-Independence India. After losing his mother, he leaves home in search of answers about God and life. His journey across North India eventually leads him towards the spiritual path associated with Neem Karoli Baba.

Shobhinaw Satyaa plays the lead role, with Chandan Anand, Anil Rastogi, Sugandha Malhotra, Bhagvandas Patel, Neha Paranjpe, Uday Sinh Rajput, Purnima Tiwari and Gautam Tripathi also part of the cast.