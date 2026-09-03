Hanuman Ansh 2 confirmed: Vishal Chaturvedi announces sequel after film’s Rs 54 crore box office success

Hanuman Ansh 2 in development: Neem Karoli Baba’s story to continue after surprise box office hit

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Hanuman Ansh (PC-YouTube)

Hanuman Ansh has turned into one of the biggest surprise success stories of 2026. The spiritual drama started its theatrical run with just Rs 10 lakh on the opening day, but strong word of mouth helped the film grow steadily. It has now crossed Rs 54 crore net in India, and the makers are ready to continue the story with a sequel. Director Vishal Chaturvedi has confirmed that Hanuman Ansh 2 is in development. The second part will explore more of Neem Karoli Baba’s life and his spiritual journey.

Hanuman Ansh 2: Vishal Chaturvedi Confirms Sequel

The sequel was always part of the makers’ plans. Hanuman Ansh ends by suggesting that the story is not over, leaving room for another chapter. During an interaction with audiences at a multiplex in Agra, Vishal Chaturvedi confirmed that work on the second instalment has started. The sequel is expected to explore important periods from Neem Karoli Baba’s life and his connection with places such as Firozabad, Agra and Mathura.

The makers had announced Hanuman Ansh as the first part of a planned trilogy when the film was unveiled on February 20, 2026. The trilogy is inspired by Chaturvedi’s book Divine Detour. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj-ji.

The success of the first film has now given the franchise an even bigger boost.

Kangana Ranaut Praises Hanuman Ansh

Hanuman Ansh has also received praise from actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. She shared an image of Neem Karoli Baba on Instagram while talking about the film. Calling the movie more than a regular cinematic experience, Ranaut described Hanuman Ansh as a “satsang” and told people to “skip your therapy and go watch it”.

Her reaction reflects the kind of response the film has received from audiences. Instead of relying on star power or a large-scale presentation, the film has found viewers through its spiritual and emotional themes.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has also praised the film, its direction and Shobhinaw Satyaa’s performance as Neem Karoli Baba. He also highlighted the film’s box office success as an example of how smaller films can connect with audiences.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

The film’s box office journey has been anything but ordinary. Hanuman Ansh opened at just Rs 10 lakh on August 7. It collected around Rs 1.08 crore in its first week, followed by approximately Rs 40 lakh in the second week.

Normally, such numbers would suggest that a film is close to ending its theatrical run. However, Hanuman Ansh took a completely different path in its third week.

The film collected around Rs 10.40 crore in its third week. Its collections then increased sharply, with the film earning Rs 2.20 crore on Day 17. The fourth weekend brought an even bigger jump. The film collected Rs 6.25 crore on Day 22, Rs 9.25 crore on Day 23 and a huge Rs 12.75 crore on Day 24.

By Day 26, the film added another Rs 8.50 crore. Its India net collection reached Rs 54.13 crore, while its domestic gross stood at Rs 63.82 crore.

Interestingly, Hanuman Ansh also earned more on its 26th day than Yash-starrer Toxic did on its seventh day in India. This is particularly notable because Toxic had a much wider release and was released in multiple languages.

Hanuman Ansh Budget: How A Rs 2 Crore Film Became A Hit

The film’s reported budget makes its success even more surprising. According to The Indian Express, Hanuman Ansh was made on a reported budget of around Rs 2 crore. The film did not have a major superstar, a huge opening or the scale usually associated with big theatrical releases. Instead, its audience grew slowly through positive word of mouth.

Its third and fourth weeks proved to be far more important than its opening weekend. The film’s journey shows how strong audience recommendations can give a small film a second life at the box office.

At the centre of the story is Neem Karoli Baba, the spiritual teacher popularly known as Maharaj-ji. Hanuman Ansh focuses on his life, teachings and devotion to Lord Hanuman, with themes of love, service and spirituality at its core.

With Hanuman Ansh 2 now in development, audiences can expect the story of Neem Karoli Baba to continue on the big screen.