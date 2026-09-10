Hanuman Ansh advance booking overseas: Neem Karoli Baba biopic makes strong global debut, sets pre-sales record of Rs…

Hanuman Ansh is taking its success beyond India as the Neem Karoli Baba biopic prepares for a wider international release. After becoming a surprise box office hit in India, the film is now looking to recreate that magic overseas.

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Hanuman Ansh advance booking overseas (PC: IMDb)

Hanuman Ansh is no longer just an unexpected domestic success. The Neem Karoli Baba biopic is now expanding its theatrical reach internationally, giving audiences outside India a chance to watch the spiritual drama on the big screen. The film is scheduled for a global release on September 11, 2026, with Hombale Films announcing its international distribution through Hombale Overseas. With the film now heading to international markets, attention has shifted to its overseas advance booking and whether the same audience curiosity can translate into ticket sales outside India.

Hanuman Ansh advance booking overseas

The overseas release of Hanuman Ansh comes at an interesting point in the film’s journey. Shobhinaw Satyaa starrer began its theatrical run in India on August 7, 2026, and initially had a relatively quiet start. However, strong word of mouth helped the film gain momentum in the following weeks and turn into one of the year’s biggest surprise hits.

Hanuman Ansh has recorded $150+ (and counting) in advance pre-sales across North America ahead of its September 11, 2026, overseas release. The film will be screened in North American theatres, with Hombale Films handling its overseas distribution. The strong pre-sales mark the film’s entry into the international market, where it will be released across select locations. The North American advance response has added to the buzz around the Neem Karoli Baba biopic ahead of its global theatrical debut.

Hanuman Ansh is releasing across several international markets from September 11, 2026.

USA

North America

United Kingdom

Dubai

Canada

Mauritius

Hong Kong

Philippines

Singapore

New Zealand and Australia: exclusive premiere on September 1, 2026

Hombale Overseas is handling the international release, with local partners involved in different markets

Hanuman Ansh makes strong global debut after India success

Hanuman Ansh is scheduled for its highly anticipated global theatrical release on September 11, 2026. The film’s international distribution is being handled by the major powerhouse production and distribution banner Hombale Films. The international release is a significant step for a film that was not initially expected to become a major theatrical performer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

Its India run has changed that perception, with the film continuing to attract audiences even more than a month after release. As of now, Hanuman Ansh had collected around Rs 156.02 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk. Hanuman Ansh has also been described as one of the most profitable Hindi films in recent years because of the huge gap between its reported production cost and box office earnings.

Neem Karoli Baba biopic eyes overseas audience

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and led by Shobhinaw Satyaa, Hanuman Ansh tells the story of spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba. The film’s journey to the big screen itself has been unusual. Producer Anupriya Nagar, who was only 21 when she worked on the project, was initially drawn towards Neem Karoli Baba through her research into the spiritual influence on Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HombaleFilmsOverseas (@hombaleoverseas)

The film’s international release could now introduce the story to a much wider audience, particularly Indians and followers of Neem Karoli Baba living overseas. With its India box office run already exceeding expectations, the focus is now on how Hanuman Ansh performs in international markets.

For a film that started as a small-scale project, its journey from a quiet theatrical release to a global release is certainly an unexpected turn.