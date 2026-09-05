Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 29: Neem Karoli Baba’s biopic continues its strong run, eyes Rs 100 crore club

Hanuman Ansh is showing remarkable staying power even in its fifth week. The devotional drama has maintained strong audience interest and is now within touching distance of a major box-office milestone.

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Neem Karoli Baba biopic on course to enter Rs 100 crore club (PC: Twitter)

Hanuman Ansh has turned into one of the biggest box-office surprises of 2026. The devotional biopic did not arrive with a major Bollywood star or a huge production budget yet its theatrical journey has taken an unexpected turn. Now in its fifth week the film continues to attract audiences and is putting up numbers that are difficult to ignore. Its latest performance has brought the Neem Karoli Baba story even closer to the Rs 100 crore milestone. The film’s strong hold at a time when several bigger releases are competing for screens has made its box-office journey particularly interesting.

Hanuman Ansh Day 29 collection

The film earned Rs 10 crore in India on its fifth Friday across 5,055 shows as per Sacnilk data. This took its India gross collection to Rs 97.77 crore while its India net collection reached Rs 82.88 crore. The latest result is notable because the film had recorded only Rs 10 lakh on its fourth Thursday. The sharp change in business shows how quickly audience interest has picked up again.

A small film with a big box-office story

Hanuman Ansh was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 1.75 crore to Rs 2 crore. Despite its modest cost the film has managed to build a strong theatrical run through audience word of mouth. It was released on August 7 and is written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi.

The story is inspired by the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba who was also known as Maharaj-ji. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays the spiritual leader while Vihaan Shedge portrays his younger version. Chandan Anand, Nikhil Dubey and Purnima Tiwari are also part of the cast with Anil Rastogi and Mannish Chaudhary appearing in supporting roles.

Hanuman Ansh vs bigger releases

The film’s staying power becomes even more striking when compared with some of the larger releases currently playing in theatres. Yash’s Toxic collected Rs 1.75 crore on its 10th day while Hanuman Ansh managed Rs 10 crore on its 29th day.

The film has also found itself competing for screens with Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal and Ravi Kishan starrer Mirzapur: The Movie. Despite the big-screen adaptation bringing a popular franchise and a recognisable ensemble cast its arrival has not stopped Hanuman Ansh from retaining strong audience demand in several theatres.

The fifth-week performance of Hanuman Ansh

Hanuman Ansh had a relatively modest first two weeks before its collections began climbing sharply. Its third week brought in Rs 10.40 crore while the fourth week delivered a much larger Rs 61 crore. The fifth Friday has now added another Rs 10 crore to the film’s run.

Day-wise India net collection

Day 1: Rs 0.10 crore

Day 2: Rs 0.20 crore

Day 3: Rs 0.30 crore

Day 4: Rs 0.10 crore

Day 5: Rs 0.13 crore

Day 6: Rs 0.13 crore

Day 7: Rs 0.12 crore

Day 8: Rs 0.04 crore

Day 9: Rs 0.08 crore

Day 10: Rs 0.08 crore

Day 11: Rs 0.05 crore

Day 12: Rs 0.05 crore

Day 13: Rs 0.05 crore

Day 14: Rs 0.05 crore

Day 15: Rs 0.15 crore

Day 16: Rs 0.85 crore

Day 17: Rs 2.20 crore

Day 18: Rs 1.25 crore

Day 19: Rs 2.35 crore

Day 20: Rs 1.50 crore

Day 21: Rs 2.10 crore

Day 22: Rs 6.25 crore

Day 23: Rs 9.25 crore

Day 24: Rs 12.75 crore

Day 25: Rs 5.50 crore

Day 26: Rs 8.50 crore

Day 27: Rs 7.75 crore

Day 28: Rs 11 crore

Day 29: Rs 10 crore

Hanuman Ansh 2 in the works

The success of Hanuman Ansh has also encouraged the makers to continue the story. Vishal Chaturvedi has confirmed that a sequel is being planned. For now the immediate focus remains on the first film as it continues its impressive theatrical run and moves closer to the Rs 100 crore club.