Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 30: The Neem Karoli Baba biopic records massive 65% jump, continues dream run in fifth week

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 30: Hanuman Ansh continues its remarkable box office run even in its fifth week. The Neem Karoli Baba biopic saw a huge jump on Day 30 and came within touching distance of the Rs 100 crore mark.

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Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 30 (PC: Instagram)

Hanuman Ansh is turning out to be one of the biggest surprise success stories of 2026. The devotional drama, based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, started its theatrical journey quietly but has picked up remarkable momentum through word of mouth. Even after completing a month in theatres, the Vishal Chaturvedi directed film is attracting audiences in large numbers. Day 30 proved just how strong its run has become, with the film recording a massive jump and moving within touching distance of the Rs 100 crore mark. Take a look at how much Hanuman Ansh collected on Day 30 at the box office.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 30

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 16.50 crore net in India on Day 30 with an overall occupancy of 66.17%, according to Sacnilk figures. This marked a huge 65% jump compared with the previous day, when the film earned around Rs 10 crore.

With this latest collection, the film’s India net total has reached Rs 99.38 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 117.40 crore. This means the film is now just a few lakhs away from entering the Rs 100 crore net club in India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hanuman Ansh (@hanumanansh)

Hanuman Ansh’s box-office performance

Hanuman Ansh has emerged as one of the most unexpected success stories of 2026. The spiritual drama, based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, started its theatrical journey on a modest note but gradually picked up momentum through strong word of mouth.

The film’s domestic performance has been the main driving force behind its success. Hanuman Ansh has continued to hold audiences despite the arrival of bigger and more heavily promoted releases.

Its box office earnings are now many times its production cost, turning the Vishal Chaturvedi directorial into a major theatrical success.

Hanuman Ansh heads towards Rs 100 crore milestone

The biggest talking point now is whether Hanuman Ansh will cross the Rs 100 crore net mark in India on Day 31. After adding Rs16.25 crore on its fifth Saturday, the film needs only a small amount to reach the milestone. Its late box office surge is perhaps the most surprising part of the film’s journey. Hanuman Ansh began with relatively modest numbers but gradually found a larger audience, with strong word of mouth helping it stay in theatres well beyond its initial weeks.

The film’s performance also comes despite competition from much bigger releases, making its run even more noteworthy. For now, all eyes are on Sunday, when Hanuman Ansh could officially enter the Rs 100 crore club and add another major milestone to its unexpected box office journey.