Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 31: Neem Karoli Baba biopic enters Rs 100 crore club, records its highest-earning day so far

From a slow start to a Rs 100 crore milestone, Hanuman Ansh has scripted one of the most unexpected box office stories of 2026. The Neem Karoli Baba biopic has now crossed Rs 100 crore in India.

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Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 31 (PC: Instagram)

Hanuman Ansh has done what seemed almost impossible when it first arrived in theatres. The Neem Karoli Baba biopic has now crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India, completing a remarkable turnaround at the box office. The film, which opened with little buzz and modest numbers, has steadily found its audience through word of mouth and has continued to grow even weeks after its release. What makes the achievement even more interesting is the film’s reported budget of around Rs 2 crore. With no major star names driving the opening, Hanuman Ansh initially struggled to attract audiences. However, the response changed dramatically in the following weeks, turning the film into one of the biggest sleeper hits of the year. Here’s much Hanuman Ansh collected on Day 31.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 31

Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 22.75 crore in India on Day 31 (highest-earning day so far), which represents a 37.9% growth from yesterday’s net collection of Rs 16.50 crore, according to the latest figures reported by Sacnilk.

Hanuman Ansh Day 31 recorded an overall occupancy of 78.54%. The occupancy by time slot was 57.00% in the morning, 86.62% in the afternoon, 92.85% in the evening, and 77.69% at night. The jump is particularly impressive considering the film is already in its fifth week. Its India net collection now stands at Rs 122.13 crore.

The film’s journey has been anything but conventional. It opened on a modest note but gradually found an audience, with strong word of mouth playing a major role in its theatrical run.

Hanuman Ansh crosses Rs 100 crore in India

Crossing Rs 100 crore is a major achievement for any Hindi film, but Hanuman Ansh’s journey makes the milestone even more noteworthy. The film was reportedly made on a small budget of around Rs 2 crore and did not have the kind of grand theatrical launch normally associated with a Rs 100 crore grosser.

The film’s success has largely been attributed to strong word of mouth. Audiences who watched the devotional drama starring Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in the lead roles appear to have helped create curiosity among others, allowing the film to grow rather than decline after its opening days.

The movie is based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba and is written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. Its spiritual subject and growing audience response have helped it stand apart from the mainstream releases competing at the box office.

Hanuman Ansh box office performance

Hanuman Ansh is among the year’s most surprising box office performers. The film has managed to outperform several much bigger releases despite beginning its theatrical run with very limited expectations. Its rise is also a reminder of how unpredictable the box office can be sometimes. While big-budget films often rely on strong opening weekends, Hanuman Ansh has followed the opposite route. It started slowly, found an audience, and then continued to grow week after week.

For a film that began with just Rs 10 lakh on Day 1, the journey to the Rs 100 crore mark is nothing short of extraordinary.