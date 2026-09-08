Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 32: Shobinaw Satyaa’s film eyes Rs 135 crore after strong fifth weekend

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 32: Hanuman Ansh continues its surprising box-office run in its fifth week. Neem Karoli Baba's film India net collection stands at Rs 131.63 crore.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/hanuman-ansh-box-office-collection-day-32-shobinaw-satyaa-film-eyes-rs-135-crore-after-strong-fifth-weekend-8519160/ Copy

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 32 (PC: Twitter)

Some films take off with a big opening, while others need time to find their audience. Hanuman Ansh clearly belongs to the second category. The film began its theatrical journey quietly but has gradually turned into one of the most unexpected success stories of the year. Now in its fifth week, the Shobhinaw Satyaa-led film is still attracting audiences and adding impressive numbers to its total. After a massive Sunday, the film witnessed the usual weekday drop on Monday. However, its latest collection is still enough to underline just how far it has come from its modest beginning. Here’s a detailed look at Hanuman Ansh Day 32 box office collection.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 32

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 9.50 crore net in India on Day 32, taking its overall India net collection to Rs 131.63 crore, According to Sacnilk. The figure marks a drop of around 58.2% compared with Day 31, when the film recorded an impressive Rs 22.75 crore.

Despite the decline, a Rs 9 crore-plus figure on a fifth Monday remains decent for a film that started with a very small opening. The Day 32 numbers came from 7,343 shows, with the film recording around 34.63% occupancy across India, as per Sacnilk.

The performance also shows how strongly Hanuman Ansh has grown in the later weeks of its theatrical run. Things changed dramatically from the third week onwards, with audiences gradually discovering the film and word of mouth helping its collections rise.

Hanuman Ansh total India collection

With the Day 32 earnings added, Hanuman Ansh has now collected Rs 131.63 crore net in India. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 155.65 crore, according Sacnilk.

The jump is particularly impressive considering the film was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 2 crore. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film revolves around the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba, with Shobhinaw Satyaa playing the central role.

What makes the box-office story even more interesting is that Hanuman Ansh did not arrive with the kind of massive release or star-driven publicity usually associated with big theatrical successes. It initially opened on a limited number of screens before steadily expanding as audience interest grew.

Hanuman Ansh box office: What next?

The big question now is how much further Hanuman Ansh can go. Having crossed Rs 130 crore in India, the film has already gone far beyond expectations. Its strong performance in the fifth week suggests that there is still some life left in its theatrical run.

The film’s journey from a slow start to a Rs 130 crore-plus India net collection has made it one of the year’s biggest box-office surprises. With its unusual late surge and continued audience support, Hanuman Ansh is now aiming to add more to its already remarkable total in the days ahead.