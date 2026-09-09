Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 33: Neem Karoli Baba biopic continues to surprise with strong fifth-week earnings, collects Rs…

Hanuman Ansh continues to hold its ground at the box office even after completing more than a month in theatres. The spiritual drama has managed to stay in the spotlight with steady audience support, and Day 33 brought another update to its impressive run.

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Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 33 (PC: IMDb)

Hanuman Ansh has turned out to be one of the surprise success stories of 2026. The film, which started its theatrical journey with a modest release, has continued to find audiences even in its fifth week. Starring Shobhinaw Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba, the spiritual film has benefited largely from positive word of mouth. On Day 33, the film once again witnessed a notable jump in its earnings, maintaining its momentum despite entering the later stage of its theatrical run. The movie’s performance has been particularly remarkable considering its modest production scale and limited initial buzz. As Hanuman Ansh completes 33 days in cinemas, its steady box office trend has surprised the trade and audiences. Here’s a look at the Hanuman Ansh Day 33 box office collection, occupancy and overall performance so far.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 33

The Shobinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand starrer continues its impressive run at the box office even in its fifth week. Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 11 crore on Day 33, taking its India net collection to Rs 143.13 crore and India gross collection to Rs 169.20 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film also recorded an increase of 10% compared with its Day 32 earnings, according to Sacnilk figures.

Hanuman Ansh Day 33 recorded an overall occupancy of 48.04%, with morning shows at 19.08%, and afternoon shows at 45.62%. The evening occupancy stood at 56.62%, while night shows witnessed the highest occupancy of 70.85%, according to Sacnilk. The numbers underline how strongly the film has held up after more than a month of its release.

Hanuman Ansh continues its strong fifth week

The fifth week has been particularly important for Hanuman Ansh. Rather than seeing a sharp drop after the initial weeks, the film has witnessed a noticeable rise in audience interest.

The movie collected Rs 10crore on Day 29, followed by Rs 16.50 crore on Day 30. Its fifth Sunday proved even stronger, with approximately Rs 22.75 crore coming in on Day 31. The film then earned around Rs 10 crore on Day 32 before moving towards another strong figure on Day 33.

This kind of sustained run is unusual, especially for a film that did not arrive with a major star cast or a massive promotional campaign. Its performance has largely been driven by viewers and word of mouth.

Hanuman Ansh box office: A surprise success story

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba. The film reportedly began its theatrical run with just around 25 screens and earned only Rs 10 lakh on its opening day. Despite the slow start, it gradually gained momentum as more viewers discovered the film.

The film was made on a reported budget of around Rs 2 crore, making its current box office performance even more notable. Its success has also been described as a sleeper-hit story, with strong word of mouth helping it grow well beyond its initial expectations.

With its fifth week still showing healthy numbers, the big question now is how far Hanuman Ansh can take its theatrical run.