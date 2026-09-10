Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 34: Neem Karoli Baba film enters Rs 150 crore club, continues strong run

Hanuman Ansh continues its impressive theatrical run on Day 34. The Neem Karoli Baba-inspired film has now achieved a major box office milestone in India.

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Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 34 (PC: Twitter)

Hanuman Ansh continues to surprise at the box office. What began as a modest release has turned into one of the biggest success stories of the year 2026, with the film finding a strong audience well into its fifth week. The Shobhinaw Satyaa-led film has managed to stay in theatres despite facing limited attention in its early days. The film has now reached another major milestone, further underlining its strong word-of-mouth among audiences. Its Day 34 performance has helped it achieve a landmark figure in India. Here a look at how much Hanuman Ansh collected on Day 34.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 34

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 10.25 crore net in India on Day 34, according to Sacnilk. The film recorded 33.96% occupancy across 7,810 shows on Wednesday. With this, its total India net collection Rs 153.13 crore. With this, the film has now officially crossed the Rs 150 crore milestone in domestic net collections on its 34th day of release.

The Day 34 collection saw a small drop of around 4.7% compared with the previous day, when the film earned Rs 10.75 crore. Despite the weekday dip, the film has continued to bring in strong numbers.

Hanuman Ansh crosses Rs 150 crore at box office

The biggest highlight of the latest box office update is that Hanuman Ansh has officially crossed the Rs 150 crore net mark in India. The achievement is particularly notable considering the film did not open with the kind of numbers usually associated with major theatrical releases.

The film’s growth has been gradual, with its fortunes changing significantly from the third week onwards. Its fourth week alone contributed around Rs 61 crore, while the fifth week has also remained strong.

The film is directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and features Shobhinaw Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba. Satyaa’s casting itself has an interesting story, as he was initially working behind the scenes as an assistant director before stepping into the lead role.

Hanuman Ansh box office: Film continues dream run in fifth week

The sustained performance of Hanuman Ansh has turned the film into a genuine word-of-mouth success. Instead of losing momentum after the initial weeks, the film has found more viewers as the theatrical run progressed. It is the 8th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026 and is called as most profitable Indian film of all time, having been made on a modest budget of just Rs 2 crore.

Its latest numbers show that audiences are still choosing to watch the spiritual drama in cinemas. With the film already past the Rs 150 crore mark in India, attention will now be on how much further it can go before its theatrical run slows down.

For a film that started with a relatively quiet release, Hanuman Ansh has clearly gone far beyond early expectations and emerged as a major box office success in 2026.