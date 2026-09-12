Some films take time to find their audience and then suddenly turn into box-office stories of their own. Hanuman Ansh has followed exactly that path. The film, which started its theatrical journey with only Rs 10 lakh on Day 1, has now reached a milestone that looked unlikely in its opening week. According to Sacnilk, the spiritual biopic on Neem Karoli Baba has continued its exceptional run into the sixth week and remained in double digits on Day 36. Its latest numbers have pushed the film past the Rs 200 crore mark globally, creating a remarkable benchmark for a film that began with such a modest opening.
As per Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 10.50 crore net in India on Day 36, taking its India net total to Rs 173.63 crore. Despite big release like Haiwaan, the film recorded a 5% rise compared with the previous day’s Rs 10 crore collection. The film played across 5,743 shows on its 36th day and recorded an overall occupancy of 38%.
Its India gross collection has reached Rs 205.15 crore, which also takes its reported worldwide gross to Rs 205.15 crore as no overseas collection has been recorded in the figures provided.
The film’s journey has been particularly unusual, with its biggest growth coming several weeks after release.
Day 1: Rs 0.10 crore
Day 2: Rs 0.20 crore
Day 3: Rs 0.30 crore
Day 4: Rs 0.10 crore
Day 5: Rs 0.13 crore
Day 6: Rs 0.13 crore
Day 7: Rs 0.12 crore
Day 8: Rs 0.04 crore
Day 9: Rs 0.08 crore
Day 10: Rs 0.08 crore
Day 11: Rs 0.05 crore
Day 12: Rs 0.05 crore
Day 13: Rs 0.05 crore
Day 14: Rs 0.05 crore
Day 15: Rs 0.15 crore
Day 16: Rs 0.85 crore
Day 17: Rs 2.20 crore
Day 18: Rs 1.25 crore
Day 19: Rs 2.35 crore
Day 20: Rs 1.50 crore
Day 21: Rs 2.10 crore
Day 22: Rs 6.25 crore
Day 23: Rs 9.25 crore
Day 24: Rs 12.75 crore
Day 25: Rs 5.50 crore
Day 26: Rs 8.50 crore
Day 27: Rs 7.75 crore
Day 28: Rs 11 crore
Day 29: Rs 10 crore
Day 30: Rs 16.50 crore
Day 31: Rs 22.75 crore
Day 32: Rs 10 crore
Day 33: Rs 10.75 crore
Day 34: Rs 10.25 crore
Day 35: Rs 10 crore
Day 36: Rs 10.50 crore
The film collected Rs 1.08 crore in Week 1, Rs 0.40 crore in Week 2, Rs 10.40 crore in Week 3, Rs 61 crore in Week 4 and an impressive Rs 90.25 crore in Week 5.
On Day 36, Hanuman Ansh recorded 41.54% overall Hindi occupancy in the figures provided. Morning shows had 13.54% occupancy while afternoon shows reached 39.46%. Evening occupancy stood at 46.15% and night shows recorded the highest figure at 60.54%. The numbers show that the film continues to find audiences even after more than a month in theatres.
Directed and written by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh centres on Lakshminarayan, whose life changes after losing his mother. The tragedy leaves him searching for answers about suffering, life and death.
His search takes him through North India and gradually brings him closer to the teachings and life of Neem Karoli Baba. Rather than being only a biographical account, the film explores ideas of devotion, compassion, service and surrender through Lakshminarayan’s journey.
Shobhinaw Satya plays the lead while Vihaan Shedge portrays the younger version of his character. Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel are also part of the cast.
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