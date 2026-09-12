Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 36: Neem Karoli Baba’s biopic keeps double-digit streak alive, crosses Rs 200 crore globally

Vishal Chaturvedi's film has achieved a major worldwide milestone while continuing to attract moviegoers well into its fifth week in cinemas.

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Neem Karoli Baba's biopic delivers another double-digit day (PC: Twitter)

Some films take time to find their audience and then suddenly turn into box-office stories of their own. Hanuman Ansh has followed exactly that path. The film, which started its theatrical journey with only Rs 10 lakh on Day 1, has now reached a milestone that looked unlikely in its opening week. According to Sacnilk, the spiritual biopic on Neem Karoli Baba has continued its exceptional run into the sixth week and remained in double digits on Day 36. Its latest numbers have pushed the film past the Rs 200 crore mark globally, creating a remarkable benchmark for a film that began with such a modest opening.

Hanuman Ansh and its double-digit streaks remain unshakable

As per Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 10.50 crore net in India on Day 36, taking its India net total to Rs 173.63 crore. Despite big release like Haiwaan, the film recorded a 5% rise compared with the previous day’s Rs 10 crore collection. The film played across 5,743 shows on its 36th day and recorded an overall occupancy of 38%.

Its India gross collection has reached Rs 205.15 crore, which also takes its reported worldwide gross to Rs 205.15 crore as no overseas collection has been recorded in the figures provided.

Day 1 to Day 36 collection

The film’s journey has been particularly unusual, with its biggest growth coming several weeks after release.

Day 1: Rs 0.10 crore

Day 2: Rs 0.20 crore

Day 3: Rs 0.30 crore

Day 4: Rs 0.10 crore

Day 5: Rs 0.13 crore

Day 6: Rs 0.13 crore

Day 7: Rs 0.12 crore

Day 8: Rs 0.04 crore

Day 9: Rs 0.08 crore

Day 10: Rs 0.08 crore

Day 11: Rs 0.05 crore

Day 12: Rs 0.05 crore

Day 13: Rs 0.05 crore

Day 14: Rs 0.05 crore

Day 15: Rs 0.15 crore

Day 16: Rs 0.85 crore

Day 17: Rs 2.20 crore

Day 18: Rs 1.25 crore

Day 19: Rs 2.35 crore

Day 20: Rs 1.50 crore

Day 21: Rs 2.10 crore

Day 22: Rs 6.25 crore

Day 23: Rs 9.25 crore

Day 24: Rs 12.75 crore

Day 25: Rs 5.50 crore

Day 26: Rs 8.50 crore

Day 27: Rs 7.75 crore

Day 28: Rs 11 crore

Day 29: Rs 10 crore

Day 30: Rs 16.50 crore

Day 31: Rs 22.75 crore

Day 32: Rs 10 crore

Day 33: Rs 10.75 crore

Day 34: Rs 10.25 crore

Day 35: Rs 10 crore

Day 36: Rs 10.50 crore

The film collected Rs 1.08 crore in Week 1, Rs 0.40 crore in Week 2, Rs 10.40 crore in Week 3, Rs 61 crore in Week 4 and an impressive Rs 90.25 crore in Week 5.

Day 36 occupancy remains strong

On Day 36, Hanuman Ansh recorded 41.54% overall Hindi occupancy in the figures provided. Morning shows had 13.54% occupancy while afternoon shows reached 39.46%. Evening occupancy stood at 46.15% and night shows recorded the highest figure at 60.54%. The numbers show that the film continues to find audiences even after more than a month in theatres.

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

Directed and written by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh centres on Lakshminarayan, whose life changes after losing his mother. The tragedy leaves him searching for answers about suffering, life and death.

His search takes him through North India and gradually brings him closer to the teachings and life of Neem Karoli Baba. Rather than being only a biographical account, the film explores ideas of devotion, compassion, service and surrender through Lakshminarayan’s journey.

Shobhinaw Satya plays the lead while Vihaan Shedge portrays the younger version of his character. Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel are also part of the cast.