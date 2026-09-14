Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 38: Neem Karoli Baba biopic continues strong run in 6th week, eyes 220 crore

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 38: The devotional drama continues to find an audience in its sixth week. Here’s how Hanuman Ansh performed on its 38th day at the box office.

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Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 38 (PC: Twitter)

Hanuman Ansh has turned into one of the biggest surprise success stories of the year. What started as a slow theatrical opening has now become a long-running box-office success, with the Neem Karoli Baba biopic continuing to attract audiences even after more than five weeks in cinemas. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film has managed to hold its ground despite several new releases arriving in theatres. Its strong word-of-mouth and devotional appeal have helped it maintain a steady run, and Day 38 once again showed that the film is far from slowing down completely. Take look at how much Hanuman Ansh earned at Day 28 at the box office.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 38

Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 22.50 crore net in India on Day 38 highlighting a growth of 21.6% from previous day collection. This took its total India net collection to Rs 214.63 crore, according to the latest Sacnilk figures. The film is now running in its sixth week, making its sustained performance even more notable.

Hanuman Ansh overall occupancy for Day 38 stood at 59.98%, with 41.31% in the morning, 68.85% in the afternoon, 74.69% in the evening, and 55.08% at night, according to Sacnilk. The film’s journey has been particularly interesting because it did not begin with a huge opening. Instead, it gradually picked up through positive word-of-mouth and audience support. Its sixth-week performance shows that viewers are still choosing to watch it in theatres.

Hanuman Ansh worldwide box office collection Day 38

The film has also been expanding its reach beyond the domestic market. Hanuman Ansh began its international theatrical release on September 11, 2026, giving the film another opportunity to add to its worldwide box-office total. According to Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh has achieved worldwide collections of Rs 268.05 crore (India Gross: Rs 253.55 crore, Overseas: Rs 14.50 crore). With its international release now adding to the theatrical run, the worldwide figure is expected to see further movement.

Hanuman Ansh continues to dominate in sixth week

The biggest talking point around Hanuman Ansh is its staying power. The film has managed to remain relevant even with bigger titles competing for screens and audiences. Despite competition from new releases like Mirzapur: The Movie and Haiwaan, Hanuman Ansh continues to attract audiences even in its sixth week.

Its sixth-week run is also a sign of how strongly word-of-mouth can work for a film. The story of Neem Karoli Baba and its spiritual theme appear to have connected with viewers, helping the movie maintain a theatrical presence long after its release. The film was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 2 crore, making its eventual box-office performance even more remarkable. Reports have highlighted that it has earned100x its production cost.

As Hanuman Ansh moves further into its sixth week, the focus will now be on how long it can maintain its hold and whether it can add another major milestone to its already impressive theatrical journey.