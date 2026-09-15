Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 39: Neem Karoli Baba biopic beats Mirzapur The Movie, eyes Rs 300 crore worldwide

Hanuman Ansh continues to hold its ground at the box office as it enters another week in theatres. After a strong weekend, the film saw a drop on its 39th day but remains one of the notable performers of its theatrical run.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/hanuman-ansh-box-office-collection-day-39-neem-karoli-baba-biopic-beats-mirzapur-the-movie-eyes-rs-300-crore-worldwide-8524385/ Copy

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 39 (PC: Twitter)

Hanuman Ansh continues to surprise at the box office. The film, which is based on the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba (played by Shobhinaw Satyaa), has managed to stay in theatres for several weeks and continues to attract audiences. With increasing box office numbers across domestic screens and steady contributions from international markets, this film has firmly secured its place as one of the most profitable Indian films of all time. After putting up a strong performance over the sixth weekend, the film witnessed the usual Monday slowdown on Day 39. Here’s a look at Hanuman Ansh box office collection for Day 39.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 39

Hanuman Ansh collected around Rs 8.25 crore net in India on Day 39, taking its 39-day total India net collection to Rs 222.88 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film recorded around 26.04% occupancy on Monday, with audiences still turning up for the spiritual drama.

The Monday drop came after a particularly strong sixth Sunday, when the film earned around Rs 22.50 crore. The sharp fall on Day 39 is therefore not entirely surprising, especially considering that it came after a strong weekend.

Hanuman Ansh’s long run has been helped by steady word of mouth and continued interest among viewers. It has also managed to remain competitive even as several new releases entered theatres.

Hanuman Ansh worldwide box office collection Day 39

Hanuman Ansh has also been making its presence felt overseas, helping its worldwide total move closer to the Rs 300 crore mark. As of now, Hanuman Ansh has collected Rs 277.80 crore worldwide. It now also ranks among the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2026. Despite the Monday dip, its overall theatrical run remains strong.

The overseas response has added to the film’s overall box office journey. Its ability to continue earning in its sixth week is particularly notable given the competition from newer Bollywood and South Indian movie releases.

Hanuman Ansh maintains strong momentum in week 6

The biggest talking point around Hanuman Ansh is its staying power. The film did not rely only on a huge opening and has instead built its numbers gradually over several weeks.

Its performance over the sixth-weekend was especially strong with rise in collection. Reports have also highlighted how the film has managed to outperform several bigger releases like Mirzapur: The Movie and Haiwaan.

With audiences continuing to visit theatres and the film still adding to its worldwide earnings, the next few days will be important. If the momentum holds, Hanuman Ansh could move even closer to the Rs 300 crore worldwide milestone before its theatrical run eventually slows down.