Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 40: Shobhinaw Satyaa starrer continues strong run, net India collection reaches Rs…

Hanuman Ansh continues its strong theatrical run in its sixth week. The film has now added another impressive amount to its total collection on Day 40.

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Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 40 (PC: IMDb)

Hanuman Ansh is showing no signs of slowing down even after spending nearly six weeks in theatres. What started as a quiet box-office journey has gradually turned into a long-running success story, with the film continuing to attract audiences even on weekdays. The film, which had a slow start, has managed to find a much larger audience as its theatrical run progressed. Its steady performance in the later weeks has turned into one of the talking points around the film’s box-office journey. As the spiritual drama reaches Day 40, all eyes are now on its latest collection and how close Hanuman Ansh has moved towards another major worldwide milestone.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 40

Hanuman Ansh continues to surprise at the box office even after completing 40 days in theatres. According to Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 8.25 crore net in India on Day 40, taking its total India net collection to Rs 231.13 crore. The film’s total India gross collection has reached Rs 272.90 crore.

The Tuesday collection with an overall occupancy of 28.65% comes after the film continued to draw audiences during its sixth week. The latest numbers show that the film is still managing to bring people to theatres despite being well past its first month.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 40 worldwide

The film’s worldwide numbers have also continued to climb. On Day 40, Hanuman Ansh added Rs 2 crore from overseas markets, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 18.50 crore. With its India and overseas earnings combined, Hanuman Ansh’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 291.40 crore, according to Sacnilk.

This puts the film very close to the Rs 300 crore worldwide milestone. The latest figure also shows how dramatically its box-office journey has changed from its opening days. The film had started its theatrical run quietly but gradually picked up through word of mouth. By Day 39, its worldwide gross stood at around Rs 279.80 crore.

Hanuman Ansh maintains strong box office run

The biggest talking point around Hanuman Ansh has been its unusual growth after a slow opening. Sacnilk reported, the film earned only Rs 1.48 crore in its first two weeks before its collections began rising sharply. Its third and fourth weeks brought a major turnaround, with several days recording much higher numbers than its initial run.

Now in its sixth week, the film is still adding crores to its total. Its worldwide collection has moved close to Rs 300 crore, while the India net figure has crossed the Rs 230 crore mark.

With more shows continuing in theatres, the next few days will decide how quickly Hanuman Ansh reaches the Rs 300 crore worldwide milestone. For a film that began with limited box-office momentum, its long run has certainly made its theatrical journey worth following.