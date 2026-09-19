Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 43: Neem Karoli Baba biopic sees 20% drop, India net collection inches closer to Rs 250 crore

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 43: Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotional film continues its impressive run in the seventh week. Here’s how much Hanuman Ansh earned on its 43rd day.

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Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 43 (PC: Instagram)

Hanuman Ansh has reached a stage where most films would normally be heading towards the end of their theatrical journey. However, the Vishal Chaturvedi directorial is still finding audiences in its seventh week. After putting up a surprisingly strong run over the past few weeks, the film has continued to add crores to its total even after more than six weeks in cinemas. Day 43 has now brought another update, and the film remains firmly in the spotlight. Here’s how much Hanuman Ansh has earned so far at the box office.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 43

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 5 crore net in India on Day 43 with 20% drop, taking its total India net collection to Rs 248.38 crore. The film recorded around 18.72% overall occupancy across 6,462 shows on its seventh Friday, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The Day 43 collection marks a drop from the previous day. Hanuman Ansh had earned Rs 6.25 crore on Day 42, according to the same tracking data. Despite the dip, adding another Rs 5 crore after completing six weeks is notable for a film that began its theatrical journey with a very small opening. The film’s India gross collection has reached Rs 293.30 crore.

Hanuman Ansh worldwide box office collection Day 43

Hanuman Ansh has also continued to add money from overseas markets. According to the latest Sacnilk figures, the film earned around Rs 1.25 crore in overseas gross on Day 43. Its overseas gross collection stands at Rs 21.75 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 293.30 crore. This takes Hanuman Ansh’s worldwide collection to Rs 316.30 crore.

The worldwide milestone is particularly striking considering how quietly the film began. The movie opened with only Rs 10 lakh on Day 1 and remained below Rs 1.50 crore during its first two weeks before its collections started rising sharply.

Hanuman Ansh continuous box office run in 7th week

Hanuman Ansh has now entered its seventh week at the Indian box office. The seventh week has started on a slower note compared with the film’s extraordinary sixth week, but Hanuman Ansh is still adding good numbers to its overall total, according to the reports. The film collected Rs 80.25 crore in its sixth week alone, according to Sacnilk. It also recorded a particularly strong sixth weekend, helping push its domestic total past the Rs 200 crore mark.

The film’s surprising box-office journey has been driven by its decent word-of-mouth growth. It initially struggled to find an audience but saw a major turnaround from its third week onwards. The devotional drama is inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, with Shobhinaw Satyaa playing the lead role.

With Hanuman Ansh now deep into its seventh week, all eyes will be on how much further its theatrical run can take its India and worldwide totals.