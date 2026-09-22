Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 46: Neem Karoli baba biopic holds strong in 7th week, crosses Rs 350 crore globally

Hanuman Ansh continues its theatrical run in the seventh week. The spiritual drama saw a drop on Day 46 after a strong weekend, but its overall box office numbers remain exceptional.

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Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 46 (PC: Twitter)

Hanuman Ansh has managed to keep its box office journey going well into its seventh week, and the film is still finding audiences despite being several weeks into its theatrical run. After a strong seventh weekend, the Shobhinaw Satyaa-led film faced its first Monday of the week with a noticeable drop in collections. However, the latest numbers have pushed Hanuman Ansh further ahead in its long theatrical journey, with its India and worldwide totals continuing to grow. Here a detailed look at how much Hanuman Ansh has earned so far at the box office.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 46

Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 4 crore net in India on Day 46, which fell on Monday, September 21, 2026. The film recorded the collection across 7,629 shows, with overall occupancy of 14.81%, according to Sacnilk’s latest estimates.

Read more: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis congratulates Hanuman Ansh team as film crosses Rs 300 crore globally

The Day 46 figure is considerably lower than Sunday, when the film collected an estimated Rs 13.75 crore. This represents a drop of around 70.9% from the previous day. With Monday’s business added, Hanuman Ansh has now reached an India net collection of Rs 275.88 crore.

The film’s seventh weekend had given its box office run another boost. It earned Rs 5 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 9.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 13.75 crore on Sunday. The Monday decline is therefore in line with the shift from the weekend to regular weekday collections.

Hanuman Ansh worldwide box office collection

The film has also continued to add to its worldwide total. As per the latest Sacnilk figures, Hanuman Ansh has collected Rs 325.80 crore gross in India, while its overseas gross stands at Rs 26.50 crore. This takes its worldwide gross collection to Rs 352.30 crore.

On Day 46 alone, the film reportedly added around Rs 50 lakh from overseas markets. Its worldwide total has therefore continued to move upwards even as the domestic Monday numbers witnessed a sharp drop.

The film had crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in worldwide gross collections earlier in its run and has continued to add to its business during its sixth and seventh weeks.

Hanuman Ansh enters 7th week at the box office

Hanuman Ansh entered its seventh week with another strong weekend. The film earned Rs 5 crore on Day 43, Rs 9.75 crore on Day 44 and Rs 13.75 crore on Day 45, taking its India net collection past the Rs 270 crore mark before Monday’s update.

The film’s long run has been quite surprising for everyone because of its very low opening. Its collections picked up in the later weeks, helping it maintain a strong presence at the box office even after several new releases arrived in theatres. The latest Day 46 numbers show that while the weekday drop is significant, Hanuman Ansh continues to add to its overall total in its seventh week.