Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 47: Shobhinaw Satyaa starrer continues its remarkable theatrical run, crosses Rs 280 crore mark in India

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 47: Hanuman Ansh continues its impressive box-office run on Day 47. The devotional drama has now crossed the Rs 280 crore mark in India net collections, while its worldwide total moves further ahead.

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Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 47 (PC: Twitter)

Hanuman Ansh continues to hold its ground at the box office as it enters the seventh week of its theatrical run. The film has shown a surprising level of staying power after starting with a modest opening, and its collections have continued to build over the weeks. Hanuman Ansh is based on the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba. What started as a slow theatrical journey has turned into a long-running success story, with the devotional drama continuing to attract audiences well into its seventh week. Here’s a look at Hanuman Ansh’s latest box office box numbers for Day 47.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 47

Hanuman Ansh has managed to keep the box office buzzing even after spending several weeks in theatres. Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 4.90 crore net in India on Day 47 (shows 18.1% growth from Day 46 net collection of Rs 4.15 crore), taking its total India net collection to around Rs 280.93 crore. The film’s India gross collection has crossed the Rs 330 crore mark, according to the latest figures from Sacnilk,

The film’s Day 47 performance comes after it witnessed a drop following the weekend, but it continued to bring audiences to theatres.

Hanuman Ansh worldwide box office collection

The strong domestic run has also contributed to Hanuman Ansh’s worldwide box-office performance. The film has now crossed the Rs 366 crore mark globally, according to Sacnilk. Its overseas business has provided a good boost to the overall worldwide total.

The worldwide numbers are particularly notable considering how the film began its theatrical journey. Hanuman Ansh opened in theatres on August 7, 2026, with a relatively very small first-day collection, but its business picked up considerably in the following weeks. Hanuman Ansh was released worldwide on September 11, 2026.

Hanuman Ansh box office: Film continues strong run in seventh week

What makes the film’s box-office journey interesting is the way its collections grew several weeks after release in India. Instead of seeing a big decline after the opening weeks, Hanuman Ansh witnessed a major jump from its third-fourth week onwards.

The film’s sixth week office box numbers also remained strong, while the seventh week has continued to add to its total at the box office. Trade tracking shows that the film has maintained a decent number of shows even this far into its theatrical run.

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa, Vihaan Shedge, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi, and Gulshan Pandey. As the film continues its run, all eyes will now be on how much further its domestic and worldwide collections can climb.