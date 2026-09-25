Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 49: Neem Karoli Baba’s film holds strong despite The Paradise release, nears Rs 400 crore worldwide

Hanuman Ansh beats new release pressure, earns Rs 3.65 crore on day 49; nears Rs 400 crore worldwide.

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Hanuman Ansh box office collection (PC: Instagram)

Hanuman Ansh continues to find audiences at the box office even after the release of Nani’s The Paradise. The Vishal Chaturvedi directorial added Rs 3.65 crore to its India net collection on Day 49, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 377.05 crore. The film is now inching closer to the Rs 400 crore mark globally.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 49

According to trade website Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 3.65 crore net in India on Day 49 from 6,729 shows. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 340.55 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 288.33 crore. The film also earned Rs 0.75 crore from overseas markets on Day 49. Its overseas gross collection currently stands at Rs 36.50 crore, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 377.05 crore.

The film has continued its theatrical run despite the arrival of new releases, including Nani’s The Paradise. If the film maintains its current pace, it could move closer to the Rs 400 crore worldwide milestone.

Hanuman Ansh gets tax-free status in Uttarakhand

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has decided to make Hanuman Ansh tax-free in the state. According to reports, the government will reimburse the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) charged on tickets sold at cinemas and multiplexes.

The decision comes as the film continues to attract audiences with its story based on the life of spiritual figure Neem Karoli Baba, also known as Maharaj Ji.

The film had a difficult journey before its theatrical release. Producer Anupriya Nagar had earlier spoken about the financial challenges faced by the project during its production and post-production stages.

In an interview with ANI, Nagar revealed that she joined the project during post-production after learning that the film had already been completed but needed funds for the final stages. She said she invested her savings in the film because of her emotional connection with the story.

Nagar also spoke about Neem Karoli Baba’s influence on people outside India, including Larry Brilliant and Steve Jobs, and said she wanted more Indians to learn about his life and visit his ashram.

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, which tells the story of Neem Karoli Baba.

The film follows Lakshmi Narayan, a young man living in pre-Independence India. After losing his mother, he leaves home in search of a spiritual path. His journey takes him across northern India and eventually transforms him into the spiritual figure Neem Karoli Baba.

Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Lakshmi Narayan Sharma, who later becomes Neem Karoli Baba. Chandan K Anand plays Ram Nandan Bhosale, while Nikhil Dubey, Anil Rastogi and Sugandha Malhotra appear as Sudhir, Mahant Ji and Sudhi, respectively. Bhagvandas Patel plays Gopal and Neha Paranjpe plays Parvati.