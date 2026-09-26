Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 50: Neem Karoli Baba biopic enters 8th week, crosses Rs 380 crore worldwide

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 50: Hanuman Ansh has completed 50 days in theatres and entered its eighth week. Here’s a look at Hanuman Ansh's Day 50 collection, worldwide earnings, and more.

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Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 50 (PC: Instagram)

Hanuman Ansh has reached another milestone at the box office. The Vishal Chaturvedi directorial has completed 50 days in theatres and is now running in its eighth week. The devotional drama, based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, has continued to find an audience even after spending several weeks on the big screen. With its theatrical run now stretching into another week, Hanuman Ansh’s latest numbers show how its box-office journey has developed over time.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 50

On Day 50, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 3.35 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk. The film had registered 27.44% overall occupancy at Day 50 taking its India net collection to Rs 291.53 crore.

The film’s Day 50 numbers come after a strong seventh week. According to Sacnilk’s figures, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 44.80 crore in its seventh week, taking its total India net to Rs 288.18 crore by the end of Day 49.

The numbers have changed significantly since the film’s release on August 7, 2026. It opened with just Rs 10 lakh on Day 1, but its collections picked up from the third week onwards. Week 4 brought in Rs 61 crore, followed by Rs 90.25 crore in Week 5 and Rs 80.25 crore in Week 6.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hanuman Ansh (@hanumanansh)

Hanuman Ansh worldwide box office collection

Hanuman Ansh has continued its strong run at the worldwide box office. The Neem Karoli Baba biopic has maintained steady momentum even after completing 50 days in cinemas. The film has now entered its eighth week and crossed the Rs 380 crore mark worldwide. Its impressive global collection reflects sustained audience interest in the film.

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 0.50 crore on Day 50, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 37 crore and worldwide gross collection to Rs 381.35 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film was released in overseas markets on September 11, 2026, with Hombale Films handling its international distribution.

Hanuman Ansh enters 8th week at the box office

Hanuman Ansh has now entered its eighth week in theatres, completing 50 days on the big screen. The film continued to draw audiences as it moved into its eighth week.

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba, with Vihaan Shedge, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi, and Gulshan Pandey in the major roles.

Hanuman Ansh has now officially completed a 50-day theatrical journey. Its sustained run reflects the audience interest it has generated since its release. Its performance in the eighth week will now determine how much further the film can add to its domestic and worldwide totals.