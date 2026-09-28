Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 52: Neem Karoli Baba film enters top 50 highest-grossing Indian films of all time, crosses 400 crore worldwide

Hanuman Ansh continues its remarkable theatrical run on Day 52. The spiritual drama has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide and entered the top 50 highest-grossing Indian films.

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Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 52 (PC: Instagram)

Hanuman Ansh is showing just how far a film can go when word of mouth keeps bringing audiences back to theatres. The spiritual drama, inspired by the life of Neem Karoli Baba, has now completed 52 days on the big screen and continues to add substantial numbers in its eighth week. What makes the latest update even more notable is that the film has reached two major milestones at almost the same time. After a slow start, the film has now crossed the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide and moved past Rs 300 crore in India net collections.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 52

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 9 crore net in India on Day 52. With the Day 52 earnings added, the film’s India net collection has reached Rs 307.03 crore. Its India gross collection stands at around Rs 362.70 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film had earned Rs 6.50 crore on Day 51, representing 38.5% growth in its collections, according to the latest Sacnilk figures. The Sunday collection is particularly a bit surprising because the film is already in its eighth week and will enter ninth week. Instead of seeing its collections go low after the initial weeks, Hanuman Ansh has continued to attract audiences and maintain a presence at the box office. With this, it is also now all set to enter the ninth week at the box office as well.

Hanuman Ansh worldwide box office collection (Day 52)

Hanuman Ansh has now crossed Rs 400 crore worldwide. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 75 lakh from overseas on Day 52, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 38.50 crore. Combined with its India gross, which is Rs 362.70 crore, the film’s net India collection has reached around Rs 401.20 crore.

The Neem Karoli Baba film’s worldwide gross stands at Rs 401.20 crore after 52 days. The film’s overseas release came several weeks after its Indian theatrical debut, but it has continued to add to the overall worldwide total.

Hanuman Ansh enters top 50 highest-grossing Indian films

The Rs 400 crore milestone has also pushed Hanuman Ansh into the top 50 highest-grossing Indian films of all time. On Sunday, the Neem Karoli Baba biopic went past Krrish 3, which had earned Rs 393 crore, and Chennai Express, which had collected Rs 392 crore.

The film then crossed the Rs 400 crore mark, moving ahead of 3 Idiots, which had a reported worldwide lifetime collection of around Rs 400 crore. It also went past Kantara, which stood at around Rs 401 crore.

The journey has been quite different from a usual blockbuster film. Hanuman Ansh reportedly opened to only around Rs 10 lakh and collected about Rs 1.50 crore during its first two weeks. Its business then picked up sharply in the following weeks, with strong word of mouth helping it find a much wider audience.

Directed and written by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa, Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, and Gulshan Pandey. The story follows Lakshminarayan’s spiritual journey, which eventually leads him towards becoming the Neem Karoli Baba.

With the film still running in cinemas, its final worldwide collection could move further beyond the Rs 400 crore mark in the coming days.