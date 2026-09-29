Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 53: Neem Karoli Baba film nears Rs 310 crore India net, continues strong run

Hanuman Ansh continues its theatrical run in its eighth week. The film recorded a drop on Day 53 but remained part of the box office conversation after crossing Rs 400 crore worldwide.

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Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 53 (PC: Twitter)

Hanuman Ansh is showing just how long a film can stay in theatres when audiences continue to turn up weeks after its release. The Vishal Chaturvedi directorial has now completed 53 days at the box office and entered another weekday of its eighth week. After a strong weekend that saw the film add considerably to its India total and push its worldwide collection beyond a major milestone, Monday brought the expected drop in business. However, the film has already built an exceptional total over its long theatrical run, and its latest numbers give another glimpse at how Hanuman Ansh performing this far into its release.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 53

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 2.35 crore net in India on Day 53 (Monday). The film earned Rs 9 crore on Sunday, which means Monday saw a 73.9% drop in collections. The latest figure takes its India net total to Rs 309.38 crore and total India gross collections to Rs 365.50 crore, according to Sacnilk figures.

The film recorded 17.24% overall occupancy across 4,298 shows on Monday. While the weekday number is lower than the weekend figure, Hanuman Ansh continues to add to its domestic total in its eighth week.

Hanuman Ansh worldwide box office collection (Day 53)

The film has also crossed the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide. Hanuman Ansh reached Rs 404.25 crore in worldwide gross collection after Day 53.

The film had crossed Rs 400 crore globally around the end of its eighth-weekend run. With the latest figures, the film continues to add to its worldwide total even after more than seven weeks in cinemas.

Hanuman Ansh sees strong weekend followed by Monday drop in eighth week

The major difference between the weekend and Monday collections is clear. After earning Rs 6.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 9 crore on Sunday, the film saw its Day 53 collection fall to Rs 2.35 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film is now well into its eighth week, with new releases also competing for screens and audiences. Despite this, Hanuman Ansh has continued its theatrical journey and has built a substantial India and worldwide total.

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film is based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life. It follows Lakshmi Narayan, a young man whose spiritual journey eventually leads him towards becoming Neem Karoli Baba. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays the lead role, with Chandan K Anand, Nikhil Dubey, Anil Rastogi, and Sugandha Malhotra also part of the cast.