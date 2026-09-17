Hanuman Ansh box office collection: Neem Karoli Baba film crosses Rs 300 crore worldwide; devotional film outpaces Mirzapur: The Movie

Hanuman Ansh box office collection: The film on Neem Karoli Baba has reached Rs 300 crore. It happend after Hombale Films acquired its worldwide distribution rights earlier this month.

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Hanuman Ansh (PC: Twitter)

Hanuman Ansh has turned into one of the biggest box office surprises of 2026. The devotional film, which had a very slow start and struggled to find audiences in its first two weeks, has now crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide. The film has continued to perform strongly even after several new releases arrived in theatres. In fact, Hanuman Ansh remains the top-performing film at the Indian box office in its sixth week.

From Rs 10 lakh opening to Rs 300 crore

Hanuman Ansh opened in theatres with just Rs 10 lakh and collected around Rs 1.50 crore in its first two weeks. However, positive word of mouth gradually changed its box office fortunes. From its fourth week onwards, the film has earned more than Rs 60 crore net in India every week. On Wednesday, its 41st day in theatres, Hanuman Ansh earned around Rs 6 crore net in India.

This took its domestic collection to Rs 237 crore net, with the gross collection standing at around Rs 280 crore. The film is now the fourth-highest-grossing film in India this year, behind Dhurandhar 2, Border 2 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Its run has also put it ahead of the more recent Mirzapur: The Movie, with Hanuman Ansh earning nearly 50% more at the box office.

Hanuman Ansh crosses Rs 300 crore worldwide

The film’s overseas release came later after Hombale Films acquired its worldwide distribution rights earlier this month. In the two weeks since its overseas release, Hanuman Ansh has grossed around $2 million internationally. With this, its worldwide gross has reached approximately Rs 300 crore after 41 days.

Hanuman Ansh eyes top 5 spot

The film has now entered the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of 2026, sitting at number nine as of Wednesday evening. Several films are currently grouped closely in the Rs 300-325 crore range. If Hanuman Ansh maintains its current momentum, it could move into the top five this weekend.

The film could eventually challenge the top three as well, with Toxic and Peddi currently at just over Rs 340 crore worldwide.

Hanuman Ansh has already surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla, which earned more than Rs 250 crore.