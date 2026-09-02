Hanuman Ansh Box Office: Rs 2 crore film earns Rs 54 crore; Kangana Ranaut praises film, says ‘Skip your…’

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 8.50 crore and achieved another surprising feat — it earned more in a single day than Yash-starrer Toxic did on its seventh day in Hindi. The movie has crossed Rs 54 crore.

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Hanuman Ansh (PC-Instagram)

Big stars and massive budgets often dominate the box office, but Hanuman Ansh is proving that a film can succeed without either. Made on a reported budget of just Rs 2 crore, the film had a quiet release and struggled during its first two weeks. However, strong word of mouth completely changed its fortunes, and the film has now emerged as one of the biggest surprise hits in theatres. The film, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, has also caught the attention of celebrities. Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut recently praised Hanuman Ansh and encouraged people to watch it in theatres.

Kangana Ranaut praises Hanuman Ansh

On Wednesday, Kangana shared a picture of Neem Karoli Baba on Instagram and praised the film. “#hanumanansh is not a movie; it’s a satsang, beautifully woven short stories of people who had first-hand experience of #neemkaroribaba. Skip your therapy and go watch it.”

Kangana’s post came as the film continued its impressive run at the box office after initially struggling to find an audience.

Before Kangana, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also praised Hanuman Ansh and its performance in theatres. “Witnessed pure cinematic magic watching #HanumanAnsh in the theatre the audience was completely glued to the screen! @filmervishal direction is wonderfully honest & tender, while actor Shobhinav Satya’s portrayal of Neem Karoli Baba is purely natural and flawless.”

He further praised the film for succeeding despite its small budget and non-star cast.

“This small budget film with a non-star cast is a crucial case study for the entire Indian film industry. It proves that true conviction and powerful storytelling always triumph over massive budget films at the box office. My heartiest congratulations to the entire team the producers, actors, and technicians for their brilliant dedication, and a big thank you to the audience for making this incredible film a roaring blockbuster!”

Hanuman Ansh started with just Rs 10 lakh

The film’s current box office performance is particularly surprising because it had an extremely slow beginning. According to Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh earned only Rs 10 lakh on its opening day. Its first two weeks were equally difficult, with the film collecting just Rs 1.48 crore during that period.

At that stage, there was little indication that the film would eventually become a major theatrical success. But the film’s fortunes changed dramatically in its third week.

Word of mouth changed the film’s box office journey

The turning point came after the film began gaining attention through word of mouth. On Day 17, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 2.20 crore, marking a major jump compared with its early days. The film continued to grow from there and reached its biggest single-day collection on Day 24, when it earned Rs 12.75 crore. The momentum continued into the fourth week.

On Day 26, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 8.50 crore and achieved another surprising feat — it earned more in a single day than Yash-starrer Toxic did on its seventh day in Hindi.

That comparison becomes even more interesting because Toxic was one of the biggest releases of its time, while Hanuman Ansh had started with a very limited audience and little pre-release buzz.

Hanuman Ansh crosses Rs 54 crore

The film’s remarkable turnaround has now taken its India net collection to Rs 54.13 crore, according to Sacnilk. For a film made on a reported Rs 2 crore budget and featuring no major star, the numbers are significant. Hanuman Ansh stars Shobhinaw Satyaa, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari and Vihaan Shedge in the lead roles. Vishal Chaturvedi has written and directed the film.

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

Hanuman Ansh is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj-ji. The film follows a grieving young boy who wants to find God so that he can meet his deceased mother. His search eventually leads him towards a spiritual journey centred on love, service and humanity.

The film’s success also shows the impact of positive word of mouth. While a big opening can give a film an immediate advantage, Hanuman Ansh has shown that sustained audience interest can completely change a film’s box-office trajectory.