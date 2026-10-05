Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi on Kainchi Dham rush, urges to plan visits carefully; says ‘Don’t become part of situation’

Vishal Chaturvedi has spoken about the increasing number of visitors at Kainchi Dham and shared a message for those planning to travel to the spiritual destination.

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Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi urges caution (PC: Twitter)

Kainchi Dham has been seeing an unusually large number of visitors in recent days with traffic building up on roads leading to the popular Uttarakhand shrine. The growing crowds have also brought attention to the possible reasons behind the sudden rush. Amid the situation, Hanuman Ansh director Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi has shared a message for devotees planning to visit the temple. He has asked people to first check the ground situation before beginning their journey. His appeal comes after several videos showing long queues of vehicles and large crowds around the ashram surfaced on social media.

Vishal Chaturvedi urges devotees to check conditions

Vishal Chaturvedi shared a video message on Instagram on Sunday evening and spoke about the situation at Kainchi Dham. He said people have linked the increase in visitors to the popularity of Hanuman Ansh but stressed that devotees should make travel plans only after checking the current conditions.

“Kainchi Dham is overcrowded and people have said that this is because of the influence of Hanuman Ansh. If that is the case, and if that is not the case, even then, people should visit there only after knowing the present conditions,” he said.

The director also suggested that devotees who cannot reach Kainchi Dham should consider other places connected with Neem Karoli Baba. He specifically mentioned Neem Karoli village and Vrindavan as possible alternatives.

‘Don’t become part of a situation’

Vishal further explained why he was concerned about the overcrowding. He said the rush could make the journey difficult for families and could leave women and children struggling in crowded conditions.

“It is my humble request that if there is overcrowding, please consider visiting other places. Don’t become part of a situation where women and children feel suffocated or get stuck in traffic jams,” the filmmaker said.

His comments came after several clips from the area showed vehicles moving slowly and crowds gathering around the ashram. Some social media posts have also connected the increase in visitors with Hanuman Ansh, which tells the story of Neem Karoli Baba.

See viral video of Vishal Chaturvedi here

Humble request ❤️#kaichidham https://t.co/rFOrmQVzxj — Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi #विष (@filmervishal) October 4, 2026

Why is Kainchi Dham seeing such a huge rush?

The crowd reportedly increased around the long weekend, with October 2 being a government holiday followed by Saturday and Sunday. The surge was not limited to Kainchi Dham as several Uttarakhand tourist destinations also experienced heavy traffic.

Vehicles from Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab were reportedly seen on roads towards the hills. The Haldwani-Kainchi Dham route was among the affected stretches along with roads leading towards Nainital and Almora.

A decade ago kainchi dham and other tirths were meant to seek peace. People came here to escape the miseries of life, meditate, seek blessings. Now, no words. The very thing people come here to escape from is exactly what they’ve brought along. https://t.co/NiZcPwFVQJ — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) October 3, 2026

Local residents also affected by traffic

The traffic situation has also created difficulties for people living in the region. Some residents have reportedly started leaving home before 5 am to avoid the busiest periods while others are avoiding certain routes altogether.

The shrine usually receives thousands of visitors each day. Its regular footfall has been estimated at around 4,000 to 5,000 people while some days have reportedly crossed 6,000. Weekend numbers have been estimated at around 15,000 to 20,000 or more.

Hanuman Ansh adds to interest in Neem Karoli Baba

The recent attention has come alongside the strong theatrical performance of Hanuman Ansh. The film is based on the life and spiritual journey associated with Neem Karoli Baba and has reached a much wider audience than initially expected.

The film was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 2 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh had collected around Rs 321.73 crore net in India by Day 58. Its India gross stood at approximately Rs 379 crore while its worldwide gross was estimated at around Rs 419 crore.