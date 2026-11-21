Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi questions industry silence after film earns Rs 452 crore, says ‘No big studio or…’

A small-budget film has achieved an extraordinary commercial milestone worldwide. Despite its impressive theatrical performance, the project's filmmaker has drawn attention to the lack of public recognition from major industry players.

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Chat with ChatGPT Hanuman Ansh's success goes unnoticed by big production houses (PC: Instagram)

The success of a film does not always depend on a famous star or a massive production budget. Director Vishal Chaturvedi‘s Hanuman Ansh has offered an example of this by earning an impressive Rs 452.86 crore worldwide despite being made on a reported budget of just Rs 2 crore. However, while the film has received a strong response from audiences, Vishal believes that its achievement has not been acknowledged by some major names in the film industry. The filmmaker has now spoken openly about the lack of public recognition.

Vishal Chaturvedi questions why big production houses stayed silent

Speaking to Screen ahead of the film’s OTT premiere, Vishal Chaturvedi expressed surprise that no major production house had released an official statement congratulating the team on its box-office performance.

He said, “I have seen so many official statements after a big film works at the box office, but because ours is a small film by a first-time director, I didn’t see any statement from any big production house, not even one. That’s very surprising.”

The director further pointed out that although several people had appreciated the film personally, there was little public recognition from established studios. He added, “But when people meet me, they speak volumes about the film. There are only a few people with big hearts who praised it out loud, including Varun Dhawan, Virender Sehwag, and many others. No big studio or established production house wrote a letter or statement about the success of the film”.

Vishal Chaturvedi says Hanuman Ansh challenged the big-budget formula

Vishal also discussed the film’s performance at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026 in Goa. According to the filmmaker, the success of Hanuman Ansh has challenged the belief that only big-budget projects featuring popular stars can attract audiences to cinemas.

He said, “Theatre is an event place. When an event film comes, it works. This is the norm that I have been hearing, that only these kinds of films will work and the rest will have to struggle. But our film proves all these theories wrong.”

He further explained that the audience ultimately decides which films deserve attention. He added, “That myth has been broken, that only a big star, a big budget, or a major studio can make a film successful.”

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

Hanuman Ansh stars Shobhinaw Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba. The devotional biopic follows the journey of Lakshminarayan, who begins searching for God after losing his mother. His spiritual journey eventually leads him towards becoming a saint known for spreading love, compassion and the importance of seva. The film is based on Vishal Chaturvedi’s book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life.

Hanuman Ansh OTT release date and streaming details

For viewers who missed the theatrical release, the film is set to make its digital debut on Sony LIV on November 27. It will also be shown on Sony MAX, although its television premiere date has not yet been announced.