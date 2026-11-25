Hanuman Ansh expands its OTT reach, to premiere on Netflix in five languages two days after SonyLIV debut

After its SonyLIV debut on November 27, the film is set to reach audiences in five additional languages on Netflix, expanding its digital availability.

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Hanuman Ansh to premiere on Netflix in five languages on November 29 (PC: Twitter)

After a remarkable run in theatres, Hanuman Ansh is preparing to reach a wider audience through digital platforms. The film, which tells a spiritual story inspired by the life of Neem Karoli Baba, is taking a multilingual route for its OTT release. Viewers will be able to watch it on two streaming platforms within a gap of two days. While its digital journey begins with a Hindi release, the upcoming Netflix premiere will make the film available in several regional languages, giving audiences across the country more ways to experience its story.

Hanuman Ansh OTT release details: When and where to watch

SonyLIV will premiere Hanuman Ansh in Hindi on November 27. Two days later, on November 29, Netflix will release the film in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Gujarati.

Announcing the release, Netflix shared a post describing the film as the story of a devoted follower of Lord Hanuman whose faith transformed his life and inspired thousands. With these releases, the film will be available across six languages on the two platforms. The staggered digital launch is expected to help it connect with viewers who prefer watching films in their regional languages.

See streaming details of Hanuman Ansh on Netflix here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Hanuman Ansh box office collection crosses Rs 450 crore

The film’s theatrical performance has been one of the biggest talking points surrounding its release. According to Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 453.46 crore worldwide in 110 days, with figures recorded up to November 24, 2026. Its India net collection stands at Rs 342.99 crore across all languages.

The reported worldwide collection is particularly striking considering the film’s production budget of around Rs 2 crore. Its strong performance has helped it emerge as an unexpected box-office success.

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

Directed by Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life. The book is a personal spiritual memoir that draws from Chaturvedi’s transformative visit to sacred Kainchi Dham in 2006. Through his experiences, the narrative explores the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba, also known as Maharaj Ji, who was born Lakshmi Narayan.

Chaturvedi has taken on several roles in the film adaptation, serving as its writer, director and producer. The film stars Shobhinaw Satya as Neem Karoli Baba and follows Lakshmi Narayan, a young man whose life takes a spiritual turn after his mother’s death.

It explores faith, love, compassion and selfless service through the teachings associated with the revered spiritual figure. The cast also includes Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari and Anil Rastogi in important roles.