Hanuman Ansh OTT release: When and where to watch Rs 450 crore worldwide hit based on Neem Karoli Baba

The film's impressive theatrical performance has made it one of the notable devotional releases, and viewers can now look forward to watching it from home.

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Rs 450 crore worldwide hit based on Neem Karoli Baba finally to stream on OTT (PC: Twitter)

Not every successful film begins with packed theatres and impressive opening-day numbers. Some take time to find their audience and build momentum through word of mouth. In recent times, a small-budget devotional film has emerged as an unexpected box office success, drawing viewers through its spiritual subject and simple storytelling. Despite having no major stars or a massive promotional campaign, the film managed to stay in cinemas for more than 80 days. Now, after its remarkable theatrical journey, it is preparing to reach audiences on a streaming platform.

Hanuman Ansh OTT release date and platform

Hanuman Ansh, the film based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, will premiere on SonyLIV on November 27. Director Vishal Chaturvedi announced the digital release through a joint Instagram post on Friday. The announcement read, “A divine force. An extraordinary story. A film loved by the nation, now coming home. Hanuman Ansh, arriving on Sony LIV on 27th November!”

Shobhinaw Satyaa plays the titular role in the devotional drama. The film is now expected to reach viewers who missed its theatrical run and those interested in stories about spirituality and faith.

See viral post of Hanuman Ansh OTT streaming here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

The film follows Lakshminarayan, a young man who loses his mother and begins searching for answers about God, life and death. His journey takes him across North India, where he encounters different people and tries to understand human suffering and the purpose of existence.

This search eventually leads to his transformation into Neem Karoli Baba, whose teachings and spiritual influence continue to inspire devotees across the world. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection and its unexpected success

According to Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 342.44 crore net in India and Rs 452.86 crore worldwide. What makes these numbers remarkable is that the film was reportedly made on a budget of just Rs 2 crore.

Its theatrical journey began on a surprisingly slow note. The film opened with just Rs 10 lakh and managed to collect approximately Rs 1.50 crore during its first two weeks. It appeared that the film might struggle to find an audience. However, things changed after five to six days of its initial theatrical run, as positive word of mouth gradually began bringing more viewers to cinemas.

The collections picked up significantly in the following weeks. From its fourth week onwards, the film earned more than Rs 60 crore net at the Indian box office each week. By its eighth week, it had crossed the Rs 300 crore domestic net milestone. It also remained in theatres for over 80 days, an impressive run for a film of its scale.