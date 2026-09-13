Hanuman Ansh producer dismisses Rs 100 crore OTT deal reports, says ‘We want you guys to…’

Hanuman Ansh on OTT: The Vishal Chaturvedi-directed film, based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, has been performing strongly at the box office. Here's what the deal is about.

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Hanuman Ansh (PC: Twitter)

Hanuman Ansh producer Ragini Sona has dismissed reports that the devotional film has received a Rs 100 crore OTT deal. She called the reports “rumours” and said the team is currently focused on the film’s theatrical run rather than any digital release. The Vishal Chaturvedi-directed film, based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, has been performing strongly at the box office. Amid reports of a massive OTT offer, Sona clarified that no such deal has been finalised and said the team will decide on the film’s digital release and announce it officially.

Speaking to NDTV, Sona said, “It’s nothing like that. It’s all rumours. Please don’t pay attention to it. Today, how many people are watching the film matters. What offer we are getting or what offer the platform is giving, nobody cares about it. We want you guys to watch the film in theatres and praise it and love it.

“Darshak hi prachar kar rahe hain. Aisa kabhi maine suna nahi hai aur na dekha hai. Yeh Neem Karoli Baba ka hi chamatkar hai. (It is the audience itself that is spreading the word. I have neither heard of nor seen anything like this before. This is nothing but a miracle of Neem Karoli Baba,)” Sona continued.

She further said, “Numbers will come and go, and I want to make it clear on my team’s behalf that we don’t have any such offer, and we don’t want any such offers either. Whatever we decide, we will discuss it within the team and take a call. You’ll get to know this soon. Watch the film in theatres because even we don’t know when the film will come on OTT.”

Why Hanuman Ansh Was Made For Theatres

Sona’s clarification comes after director and producer Dr Vishal Chaturvedi spoke about the film’s journey to the big screen. In an earlier interview with India TV, Chaturvedi recalled approaching an OTT platform with the story of Neem Karoli Baba.

According to Chaturvedi, the platform asked him whether he had an Indian story with international relevance. He narrated the story of Maharaj Ji and said he became emotional while telling it. However, the film was eventually rejected.

Chaturvedi said it was not the rejection itself that upset him, as filmmakers are used to hearing “no”. Instead, he objected to the manner in which the story was rejected and the language used during the conversation. He felt that it reflected a particular narrative about India that needed to be challenged.

The filmmaker said the experience made him feel even more responsible for telling Neem Karoli Baba’s story. He also felt that the way India’s spiritual and saintly traditions were being viewed by a major platform made it important for him to take the story to audiences.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office

Hanuman Ansh has reportedly entered the Rs 200 crore club and earned around 100 times its reported Rs 2 crore budget. The film, which is rooted in the teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, has also performed strongly against films such as Mirzapur: The Movie and Haiwaan.