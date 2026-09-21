Hanuman Ansh producer says Neem Karoli Baba’s daughter watched film 15 times, ‘I felt as if it was baba himself’

Neem Karoli Baba’s daughter Girija ji watched Hanuman Ansh 15 times, cried each time.

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Hanuman Ansh (PC: Twitter)

Hanuman Ansh has received a deeply emotional response from Neem Karoli Baba’s family. Producer Ragini Sona has revealed that Girija ji, also known as Amma ji and the daughter of Neem Karoli Baba, has watched the spiritual drama around 15 times. According to Ragini, she became emotional and cried each time she watched the film. In an interview with Screen, Ragini spoke about her journey of connecting with Girija ji before the film’s release. Director Vishal Chaturvedi wanted to seek her blessings, and the two eventually managed to speak to her over the phone.

What did Neem Karoli Baba’s daughter say about the film?

Ragini recalled asking Girija ji if she would like to watch Hanuman Ansh. According to the producer, Amma ji told her, “Yes, I will watch the film when I feel that the time is right.” She eventually watched the film and, according to Ragini, has seen it around 15 times. “She has watched the film 15 times and every time she has cried,” Ragini said.

Read more: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis congratulates Hanuman Ansh team as film crosses Rs 300 crore globally

Ragini recalls a memorable conversation with Amma ji

Ragini also opened up about a conversation with Girija ji that she described as a life-changing experience. When Amma ji asked what inspired them to make the film, Ragini spoke about meeting Neem Karoli Baba when she was six years old. Vishal, meanwhile, spoke about his research and what led him to tell Baba’s story.

During the conversation, Ragini mentioned that her father had once been posted in Nainital. She said Girija ji immediately identified her father and even told her the exact location of his home in Agra, a detail dating back around 50 years. Ragini added that Amma ji also remembered her elder brother by name and said she could see everything “in front of her eyes in real time”. The conversation left Ragini emotional.

“I don’t have any answers to your question, but I could see everything,” she recalled Amma ji telling her when she asked how she knew these details. For Ragini, the experience further strengthened her belief that she had been chosen by Baba to be associated with the film.

‘She felt like Baba himself’

Ragini later met Girija ji in person. She revealed that before making Hanuman Ansh, the team was not even aware that Neem Karoli Baba’s daughter was still alive.

After meeting her, Ragini felt that Girija ji had a strong resemblance to her father in the way she carried herself and followed his teachings. “We felt she was a total replica of Baba. I felt as if it was Baba himself in her,” she said.

Ragini also spoke about Girija ji’s belief in Neem Karoli Baba’s teachings, particularly his message of “Love all, feed all”. She recalled being served food at her home and described the experience as divine, saying she felt Baba’s presence there.

The Hanuman Ansh team has also met Neem Karoli Baba’s grandson, Dhananjan ji. Ragini described Baba’s family as simple and loving and said the team was grateful to receive their blessings.

She referred to the family as the “actual ansh”, or fragments, of Baba.

Hanuman Ansh crosses Rs 347 crore worldwide

According to trade website Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh has earned over Rs 347.05 crore worldwide. The film, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, explores Neem Karoli Baba’s life and spiritual journey.

For Ragini, however, the film’s box-office success is only one part of its journey. She believes the blessings of Neem Karoli Baba and the response from his family have made the film even more meaningful for the team.

The fact that Girija ji has watched the film repeatedly and became emotional each time has remained particularly special for the makers. For them, her reaction has become one of the most significant responses to Hanuman Ansh.