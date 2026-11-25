Hanuman Ansh producers’ fallout will not affect sequel, says Ragini Sona: ‘We had thought of at least three parts’

Hanuman Ansh co-producer Ragini Sona admitted that differences have emerged among the producers of the film but maintained that the team remains united and the reported fallout will not affect the sequel.

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Hanuman Ansh (PC: Instagram)

The success of Hanuman Ansh may have been followed by reports of disagreements among its producers, but the film’s sequel is still on the cards. Co-producer Ragini Sona has now addressed the reported differences within the team, making it clear that they will not affect plans for the next instalment. She also revealed that the makers had initially discussed developing the story of spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba into a three-part franchise.

Hanuman Ansh, which reportedly earned over Rs 450 crore worldwide, was produced by Anupriya Nagar, Vishal Chaturvedi, Ragini Sona and Namrata Singh. However, following the film’s success, reports of a fallout among the four producers began doing the rounds. The controversy gained attention after Anupriya, who invested in the project at the age of 21, came into the spotlight.

Read more: Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi questions industry silence after film earns Rs 452 crore

The team later issued a statement clarifying that only director Vishal Chaturvedi and Namrata Singh were authorised to handle the film’s public relations, marketing, awards and partnerships.

Now, speaking to SCREEN at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026 in Goa, Ragini opened up about the reported differences and shared an update on the sequel.

Ragini Sona addresses reported fallout among Hanuman Ansh producers

Talking about the disagreements among the four producers, Ragini admitted that differences had taken place but said they were a normal part of working together. “I will definitely not deny because chaar bartan saath honge toh khadkenge hi (if there are people, there is friction). Disagreements happen sometimes,” she said.

She also explained why the team chose not to discuss the matter publicly. Ragini said that despite the differences, the producers have continued to attend events and press conferences together.

“But, we would never go out in public and say this because producers don’t go public and give away controversies to people to talk about. Sometimes, some people make certain mistakes, but we are all together. We are telling everything, doing press conferences together, and going to events together. That says a lot about us being together,” Ragini added.

Will the reported rift affect Hanuman Ansh 2?

Ragini made it clear that the disagreements would not come in the way of the sequel. She revealed that the producers had already discussed making another instalment while shooting the first film. According to her, the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba offer enough material for at least three films.

“The clash will not affect anything at all. When we were shooting for Hanuman Ansh 1, we as producers had already decided that we will make a part 2. The stories of Neem Karoli Baba are so many, that you can’t cover them in a single film. We had thought of at least three parts. Maybe we will make two or even three parts. The first film took a lot of time from us, so we haven’t found the time to focus on the second part,” she said.

Ragini Sona recalls Hanuman Ansh’s box-office journey

Ragini also spoke about the film’s unexpected box-office success. She recalled that Hanuman Ansh initially struggled to get screens and received a lukewarm response during its first two weeks. However, the decision to continue its theatrical run for another week changed its fortunes. “The way it was accepted by the audience was magical. We couldn’t get screens and had a lukewarm response in the first two weeks, but our decision to run it for one more week changed everything,” she said.

The producer added that the team’s main aim was to take the film to as many people as possible rather than focus on its box-office numbers. “We thought that we will run it in theatres for a few weeks, and then finally people will watch it on OTT. We never had the thought that the film should work at the box office, but it was always about more and more people watching it. That intent brought the film where it is today,” she added.

Hanuman Ansh vs Ramayana: What did Ragini Sona say?

Following Hanuman Ansh’s success, comparisons have also been drawn between the film and Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming mythological drama Ramayana, which is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana is being mounted on a much larger scale with a significantly different budget.

When asked about the comparisons between the two films, Ragini said they were made with different intentions and felt there was no real basis for comparing them.