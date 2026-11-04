Hanuman Ansh singer Suneel Lodhi begins eye treatment, shares emotional post thanking fans

Known for his devotional song Maine Tere Hi Bharose Hanuman from the blockbuster film, singer has given his well-wishers a glimpse of a new chapter in his journey.

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Visually impaired singer Suneel Lodhi begins eye treatment (PC: Twitter)

A little support can make a big difference in someone’s life, especially during a difficult time. Folk singer Suneel Lodhi has received love and encouragement from people after his song from the blockbuster film Hanuman Ansh became popular. The singer, who is visually impaired, has now shared an update about an important step in his life. His recent social media posts have given fans a glimpse of his journey as he begins the process of getting treatment for his eyes. He has also asked people to keep him in their prayers and hope for a positive result.

Suneel Lodhi begins eye treatment, shares emotional post

On Tuesday, Suneel shared pictures from an eye clinic on Instagram and revealed that his treatment process had started. The singer expressed gratitude for the support he has received and said that the prayers of his well-wishers had given him fresh hope.

Read more: Hanuman Ansh team visits Neem Karoli Baba at Kainchi Dham amid overcrowding warning

In his emotional post, he wrote in Hindi, “Hey Eeshwar! You have provided me with immense support and encouragement through every difficulty. Today, my eye treatment process has begun. Your prayers and blessings have given me new hope. I simply pray to God that light returns to my life and that I can see this beautiful world with my own eyes.”

He also requested his followers to continue praying for him. “Your love, blessings, and prayers are my greatest strength. O Lord! Now, please grant me just one more favour… restore my eyesight.” he concluded.

Singer shares another update from eye clinic

Suneel shared another video on Wednesday, giving people an update about his visit to the clinic. He revealed that he was expecting to receive his medical reports that day. The singer’s posts have received attention from fans who are wishing him strength and hoping that his treatment brings good news.

See viral video of Suneel Lodhi here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sahu (@bundeliduniya)

Suneel Lodhi’s song from Hanuman Ansh became popular

Suneel gained wider recognition through Maine Tere Hi Bharose Hanuman, his devotional song from the 2026 Hindi spiritual drama Hanuman Ansh. Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film is inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. It stars Shobhinaw Satya, Chandan Anand and Vihaan Shedge.

The film reportedly had a modest budget of Rs 2 crore. According to Sacnilk data, it began its theatrical run with just Rs 10 lakh net in India on its opening day. However, positive word of mouth helped it grow over the following weeks. By Day 89, its India net collection reached Rs 342.64 crore, while its worldwide gross stood at Rs 453.09 crore, making it one of the most profitable films of 2026.