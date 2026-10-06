Hanuman Ansh team visits Neem Karoli Baba at Nainital’s Kainchi Dham, after director Vishal Chaturvedi warns of overcrowding

The Hanuman Ansh team visited Kainchi Dham in Nainital and offered prayers to Neem Karoli Baba, a day after director Vishal Chaturvedi urged devotees to check the crowd situation.

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Hanuman Ansh team visit Neem Karoli Baba at Nainital's Kainchi Dham (PC: Instagram)

The success of Hanuman Ansh has brought new attention to Neem Karoli Baba and the spiritual places associated with him. One of the most famous spots is Kainchi Dham in Nainital, where a growing number of devotees have been arriving in recent days and especially over the last long weekend. The rush became a concern over the long weekend, with videos showing heavy crowds and traffic on roads leading to the shrine. Amid this growing interest, the team of Hanuman Ansh visited Kainchi Dham to seek blessings. The visit came just a day after director Vishal Chaturvedi shared a message asking devotees to check the situation before travelling to the popular spiritual destination.

Hanuman Ansh Team visits Kainchi Dham to seek Neem Karoli Baba’s blessings

Lead actors Shobhinaw Satyaa and Purnima Tiwari, along with producer Ragini Sona and other members of the team, visited Kainchi Dham on October 5, 2026. Shobhinaw offered prayers at the shrine and took part in the aarti dedicated to Neem Karoli Baba.

The team described the visit as a special and memorable experience. Shobhinaw also thanked Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for facilitating their visit and spoke about the importance of Neem Karoli Baba’s blessings.

In a video message, Shobhinaw Satyaa told ANI, “Our entire team got the opportunity to visit Kainchi Dham. We would like to thank CM Pushkar Singh Dhami for inviting us here. We took Baba’s ashirwaad, and it was a heartfelt moment. We also received the opportunity to witness Uttarakhand’s Rangotsav festival 2026.”

He further said, “We got to see so many different colours of Uttarakhand’s culture. I had never seen anything like it before. There were beautiful musical performances, traditional instruments being played, and nagadas (traditional drums) being played. The atmosphere was truly something to witness. It was wonderful to see Uttarakhand’s culture being promoted. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami invited us, honoured us, and even danced with us. It showed how much he loves and respects the culture. He was also among the first to recognise our film and appreciate it.”

Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi warns against overcrowding

The team’s visit came shortly after director Vishal Chaturvedi addressed the increasing rush at Kainchi Dham. In a video message shared on social media, the filmmaker urged devotees to check the current situation before travelling to the shrine.

Chaturvedi particularly asked people to think about the safety of women and children if the area is overcrowded. He also suggested that devotees could consider other places associated with Neem Karoli Baba if Kainchi Dham was too crowded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi (@filmervishal)

On Sunday evening, Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi took to his Instagram handle and shared a video message where he said, “Kainchi Dham is overcrowded, and people have said that this is because of the influence of Hanuman Ansh. If that is the case, and if that is not the case, even then, people should visit there only after knowing the present conditions. It is my humble request that if there is overcrowding, please consider visiting other places. Don’t become part of a situation where women and children feel suffocated or get stuck in traffic jams.”

Reports and videos from the long weekend showed heavy traffic and large crowds around Kainchi Dham. The rush has been linked partly to the growing popularity of Hanuman Ansh, although the director did not claim that the film alone was responsible for the increase in visitors.

Hanuman Ansh success brings Kainchi Dham into focus

The growing interest in Kainchi Dham comes alongside the strong theatrical run of Hanuman Ansh. The film, written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, is based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba and has become a major success in theatres.

The film had crossed Rs 400 crore worldwide, with its worldwide gross reaching Rs 424 crore and total India net collection to Rs 325.48 crore by Day 60, according to Sacnilk.

The renewed attention on Kainchi Dham shows how strongly the film has connected with audiences beyond the cinema halls. As the number of visitors continues to rise, the focus now remains on ensuring that devotees can visit the spiritual destination safely.