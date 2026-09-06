Hanuman Ansh to go tax-free in Uttarakhand as CM Pushkar Singh Dhami praises Neem Karoli Baba biopic

Hanuman Ansh continues its impressive run as Uttarakhand prepares to grant the devotional film tax-free status following praise from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

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Hanuman Ansh to go tax-free in Uttarakhand (PC: IMDb)

Vishal Chaturvedi‘s Hanuman Ansh is finding new reasons to stay in the spotlight. After putting up a remarkable performance at the box office despite a slow beginning, the devotional film has now received recognition from the Uttarakhand government. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced that the film will be made tax-free in the state. The decision comes after Dhami watched the film in Dehradun and praised its portrayal of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba. The move adds another significant milestone to the film’s journey and highlights the growing attention around its story and message.

Hanuman Ansh gets tax-free status in Uttarakhand

Pushkar Singh Dhami watched Hanuman Ansh at a cinema hall in Dehradun on Friday along with his wife Geeta Dhami, cabinet colleagues Ganesh Joshi and Pradeep Batra as well as several MLAs. After watching the film, the Chief Minister spoke about its focus on Neem Karoli Baba’s life and his connection with Uttarakhand’s spiritual heritage.

Dhami said the film gives audiences an opportunity to understand the saint’s penance, sacrifice, service and devotion to Lord Hanuman. He also praised the makers for presenting an inspirational story centred on spirituality and service. Following the screening, he announced that Hanuman Ansh would be made tax-free in Uttarakhand.

देहरादून में परम श्रद्धेय बाबा नीब करौरी महाराज जी के जीवन, साधना और हनुमान भक्ति पर आधारित फिल्म “हनुमान अंश” का अवलोकन किया। फ़िल्म के माध्यम से बाबा नीब करौरी महाराज जी के तप, त्याग, सेवा और हनुमान जी के प्रति उनकी अटूट आस्था को जानने और समझने का अवसर मिला। उनका संपूर्ण जीवन… pic.twitter.com/qlBU5g6eLr — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) September 4, 2026

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh tells the story of Lakshminarayan, a young man who loses his mother and begins searching for answers about life, death and suffering. His journey takes him across North India as he looks for a deeper spiritual purpose.

The story eventually leads him towards the life of Neem Karoli Baba. The film explores themes of devotion, compassion, service and surrender while presenting the spiritual transformation of its central character. Shobhinaw Satya plays the lead role, with Vihaan Shedge portraying the younger version of the character. Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel are also part of the cast.

Hanuman Ansh remains unstoppable at the box office

The tax-free announcement comes at a time when Hanuman Ansh is continuing its extraordinary theatrical run. The film has gone well beyond expectations and has maintained strong momentum weeks after its release. As of Day 31, Hanuman Ansh is running across 6,268 shows.

It has collected Rs 117.16 crore in India net while its India gross collection stands at Rs 138.38 crore. The final figures are yet to be reported as of now according to live status as per Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 17.78 crore. Its performance is particularly notable considering the film started with modest numbers before gaining momentum through audience response.

The film’s growing box office strength has turned it into one of the notable success stories of 2026. The Uttarakhand tax-free decision now gives the film another boost as its theatrical journey continues.

Why the Uttarakhand decision matters

The decision is significant because Hanuman Ansh is closely connected to the spiritual history of Uttarakhand through its portrayal of Neem Karoli Baba. By giving the film tax-free status, the state government has acknowledged its cultural and spiritual relevance.

For the makers, the recognition comes at an important stage. With audiences continuing to support the film and its box office numbers rising, the Uttarakhand announcement further strengthens the film’s position as a devotional release that has managed to connect with viewers beyond its initial expectations.