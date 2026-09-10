Hanuman Ansh: Vishal Chaturvedi reveals his unusual writing process for Neem Karoli Baba biopic, says ‘I removed all digital devices’

Vishal Chaturvedi opened up about his unique approach to developing Hanuman Ansh and why he chose to write the story away from screens and technology.

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Vishal Chaturvedi opens up on his 45-day writing process for Hanuman Ansh (PC: Twitter)

Hanuman Ansh has found an audience with its spiritual story and continues to surprise at the box office. The film has now crossed the Rs 150 crore mark, turning into one of the year’s unexpected success stories. As the movie completes more than a month in theatres, writer-director Vishal Chaturvedi has shared an interesting detail about how he developed the story. Based on the life and teachings of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba, the film required extensive research and a different approach to storytelling. During a recent media interaction, Chaturvedi revealed that he deliberately kept digital technology away while writing the screenplay and chose the old-fashioned method of putting his thoughts on paper.

Why Vishal Chaturvedi removed digital devices

While most screenwriters today work on laptops or computers, Chaturvedi decided to create a completely different writing environment for Hanuman Ansh. He said, “I removed all digital devices from my room.”

Instead of typing the screenplay, the filmmaker wrote it by hand using pen and paper. He had spent considerable time researching Neem Karoli Baba, collecting references and understanding the different incidents and accounts connected with the spiritual leader before beginning the actual writing process. Chaturvedi explained that writing manually helped him stay focused on the story without the distractions that can come with digital devices.

His handwritten pages were later digitised

The decision to stay away from technology did not mean the screenplay remained completely disconnected from digital work. Once Chaturvedi completed his handwritten pages, his assistants helped convert the material into digital files.

He shared that he would send photographs of his handwritten pages to his assistants who would then prepare digital copies. This allowed him to retain his preferred writing process while still making the screenplay accessible for further work.

For Chaturvedi, the slower method offered a stronger connection with the story and gave him the space to work through his ideas without constantly being surrounded by screens.

Why the opening scene took 45 days

One of the most unusual parts of Chaturvedi’s writing journey was the amount of time he spent on the opening scene. While the rest of the story came together within around 15 to 20 days, he took nearly 45 days to finalise the beginning. The filmmaker said he is particularly careful about the first scene because it establishes the narrative and sets the direction for everything that follows.

The story had several references, incidents and accounts to draw from. Chaturvedi wanted to find an opening that could establish the right tone before taking audiences deeper into the larger journey. Once he found the opening, the rest of the screenplay started coming together much faster.

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

Hanuman Ansh follows Lakshminarayan, a young man who loses his mother and begins looking for answers about life, death and suffering. His search takes him across North India as he looks for a deeper spiritual purpose. His journey eventually leads him towards Neem Karoli Baba and introduces him to ideas surrounding devotion, compassion, service and surrender.

Shobhinaw Satya plays the lead role while Vihaan Shedge portrays the younger version of the character. Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel are also part of the cast.

Hanuman Ansh box office update

The film had a slow beginning but gradually picked up momentum and turned into a surprise blockbuster. According to Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 10.25 crore net in India on Day 34, September 9. The collection came from 7,810 shows and the film recorded an overall occupancy of 35 per cent.

The movie has also generated interest overseas. Ahead of its international premiere on September 11, 2026, it crossed $150,000 in advance ticket sales in North America alone, which is approximately Rs 1.42 crore. The film had initially crossed the $100,000 mark in advance sales before moving beyond $150,000 in the US and Canada.